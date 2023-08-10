I’m not quite sure what I expected from Boy George. But I certainly didn’t expect “Sympathy for the Devil.” My expectation – and how that clashed with reality – revealed something important, I think. Stick with me.

Angie and I took in the Culture Club concert at Starlight Theater in Kansas City earlier this week, a gig I was not particularly excited about. Culture Club was big in the mid-1980s, a time when I was more into Def Leppard and Ozzy than I was synth-pop dance numbers by gender-benders.

Tags

Recommended for you