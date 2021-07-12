The Democrats and Republicans here are trying to turn local school board races into partisan contests.
It’s a terrible idea. Awful. I can’t emphasize enough how bad this will be for local government, and for taxpayers, and for citizens here. Both parties need to quit it, and mutually pledge to never do it again. Candidates who’ve been endorsed by either side need to renounce those endorsements and call to account the party that endorsed them.
I don’t really care who started it. Over the weekend, I saw official endorsements from both the Riley County Democrats — “Meet our candidates,” it said, with a list and photos, and a command to “Vote Blue Down the Ballot.”
The Republicans in response put out an e-mail endorsing three candidates. “We must ensure” that those three win in the primary, it said, calling for party members to vote and work on their behalf.
School board and city commission seats are non-partisan positions, and the elections to pick them are supposed to be non-partisan as well. That’s by state law.
While political parties have been involved behind the scenes in these elections past years, this is by far the most overt move in my quarter-century of careful professional observation. Folks who go back 50 years say it’s the worst they’ve seen, too.
Thing is, once this gets started, it’s hard to unwind. If candidates are beholden to party functionaries, then they will govern that way, too.
We’ve been very fortunate for many years in Manhattan to have citizens serve on those boards who are interested in good governance, not necessarily in climbing the political ladder or serving the ideological agenda of their party. These boards require a lot of work, and a lot of compromise, and the insertion of party politics in the middle of them will ruin that.
Want proof? Just look at the shouting match that erupted over the teacher training program that the school district wanted to buy. Again, I don’t care that much about who started it — my point is that it resulted in a school board meeting where the two party chairs showed up and the meeting devolved to the point where the board president had to throw everybody out and call the cops.
Is that what you want in your local government? You want the school board to decide attendance boundaries like Congress?
You want a Capitol insurrection at City Hall over property taxes? You want protesters with bullhorns at the police board meetings? You want name-calling at the planning board? How far do you want to take this? Should the library board screen the book purchases to see if there are enough Republican authors? Should the parks advisory board have a throwdown over gun rights?
Look, I realize that preserving the non-partisan nature of those seats — and the elections to fill them — flies in the face of current trends in the country. That makes it even more important to work hard to do exactly that.
We can’t really unring the bell, although I guarantee you that we’re not going to be listing any of the candidates in this newspaper by party.
The only way to turn this around is for the parties to mutually agree to quit it, and for the candidates to officially renounce those endorsements. Sounds like a lot to ask, but it’s not that hard if it happens right now.
In the name of good governance and the future of our community, that’s exactly what I expect. I hope you do, too.