I filled up my tank the other day, wincing as the numbers whizzed by. Paying more than $4 per gallon hurts, whether you’re a tightwad like me or not.
Mostly, it bugs me because it’s almost entirely out of my control. Whether I pay $20 or $40 to do so, I’ve got to buy the damn gas. No choice, really.
Well, I already made the big choices: The car I own is a hybrid, and I try not to drive unless I have to. But still…
It’s natural to look to blame somebody, and so I understand all the social-media posts pinning it on Joe Biden. When Trump was president, we were paying half this! Right? Right!
But then I remember that presidents don’t control the price of gas. They also don’t control the economy. We live in a free-market economy. The president can nudge things in one direction or another. So can the Congress, I suppose. But the big issue is supply and demand: The price of gas dropped through the floor during lockdown, when nobody was driving. It jumps off the chart when the Saudis quit pumping, or when the Russian supply is cut off.
Ah! Foreign policy. That’s certainly something Biden can control. No question. That’s the area where presidents really do have power.
But, really, what do you want to do, when Russia invades Ukraine? Stand by and do nothing, keep the pumps running to finance Putin’s war machine?
Nobody, save the oil companies, likes higher gas prices. Democrats blamed George W. Bush – he’s in the pocket of Big Oil! – when it jumped over $4 a gallon those days. That was silly. Presidents aren’t idiots, and they want to get re-elected. So they don’t do this on purpose. They make difficult choices. I remember thinking at the time that the Democrats sooner or later would have to eat their words.
This is that day. There’s a Democrat in the White House, and Democrats more or less control the Congress.
But Republicans should remember that the argument is just as flawed as it was in 2004 or 2008.
The price of gas is determined by supply and demand, not by politicians. Go ahead and get mad. I certainly do. But then try to think rationally.