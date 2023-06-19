The weather’s warming up, so conditions are perfect for a giant wave of public nudity. Shockingly, though, it doesn’t seem to be materializing.
In the event you’ve forgotten, the city government more than three years ago made it legal for women to go topless. Prior to that, it was a violation of a city ordinance.
That change was prompted by an appeals court decision in Colorado that was applicable in our area, ruling in favor of a woman who sued on the grounds that a ban on female toplessness violated her rights. The city attorney here said changing the local ordinance would allow the city to stay ahead of any potential legal challenges.
This of course prompted one of my favorite Mercury headlines: “City to stay abreast of nudity law changes.” We nearly ran, but ultimately nixed, one after the hearing that said: “City votes to nip nudity challenges in the bud.”
(All-time favorites remain, until further challenged: “City pool sees No. 2 closure,” and “After tying one on, man gets 4th DUI.” If you know, you know.)
I bring this up now because of the recent flaps about laws and rules affecting transgender people, one way or the other. The state government for some reason decided to pass laws to prevent women who used to be men from using women’s bathrooms, and also to prevent transgender people from using the gender of their choice on official documents.
First of all, I don’t really see the point. Was there a trans swarm clogging up the ladies’ room? How does somebody saying they’re a man, rather than a woman, on their own ID, threaten me? And for that matter, what, are we about to be deluged by bazillions of gender-switchers, and we feel the need to protect the poor clerk at the DMV?
Speaking of which, if a man comes into the DMV and says he’s a man, is somebody going to make him prove it? What if he’s wearing a kilt? If the name is Pat, then…what?
Secondly – and this is coming from the completely opposite viewpoint – if the law says biological women have to use the ladies’ room, how do you think that’s actually going to change regular day-to-day life? When you walk into the bathroom at Target four years from now, is anything really going to be different? At all?
No. In the case of the toplessness law, it has made no difference whatsoever. It provided grist for a couple of doozy headlines, and then a funny moment when masks were required but bikini tops were not.
In the gender case, it will make no difference, either. So a person of a certain viewpoint might say, “So what’s the harm?” and that’s not a bad question. Thing is, it does represent governmental sanction of the desire to shun a minority group, and that really is harmful.