It feels odd to start from this premise, but it’s worth pausing for a moment to appreciate Bill Self.
Mr. Self, as you probably know, is the basketball coach at the University of Kansas. That makes him a villain to many around here, in the sense that he’s in charge of the chief rival of Kansas State University, our hometown team.
Fair enough. As a lifelong rabid K-Stater, I’m heavily inclined to dislike whoever occupies that chair. I didn’t care for Ted Owens, actively disliked Larry Brown, couldn’t stand Roy Williams, and….well, that’s where it ends. As Jerome Tang himself has noted, when Bill Self talks, you end up pretty sure that he’s your best pal.
He also might be the greatest college basketball coach in history. He at least has to be in the conversation about that. KU won another league title this year, making it 17 under Self. While many gauge basketball greatness by winning national titles, the reality is that sustained success in the grind of conference play might be a better measurement.
I say all this because Coach Self went to the hospital Thursday and will be out of action for the entire Big 12 tournament. His Jayhawks won the first round anyway, and are into the semifinals as the top seed. Whether they win that tournament or not, they’ll get into the NCAAs and have a chance to repeat as national champions.
Whether he’ll be coaching them in that effort remains to be seen; the hospital where he was treated said the procedure they performed on him went well and that he’s doing well. The hospital specifically denied that he had a heart attack, countering some earlier rumors and reports. He’s 60.
We certainly wish him the best. We want the best for our rivals.
One thing about having a very good and very successful one is that it forces you to improve, too. So we hope he makes a full recovery, returns to the sideline in top form, and that the Wildcats proceed to beat his teams from now to Kingdom Come.