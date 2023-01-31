One thing that the two starting quarterbacks have in the upcoming Super Bowl is this: They both lost in Manhattan.
Patrick Mahomes, the great Chiefs QB, got beat by K-State when he was at Texas Tech in 2016, 44-38. Jalen Hurts, the starter for the Eagles, led an Oklahoma team that lost to K-State in 2019, 48-41.
There have been many, many others who’ve come through here and made it to the biggest stage, but these two guys will be the focus of much of the sports world for the next two weeks – and it makes for a reminder. What you can see here, whether it’s in athletics or performing arts or, say, math, is as good as anything anywhere in the world.
Young Mr. Mahomes wasn’t really supposed to win on that day at our friendly local football stadium, with a Tech team facing a very good K-State outfit coached by Bill Snyder. He nearly did anyway.
Mr. Hurts’ team, meanwhile, was supposed to clobber a K-State team without a lot of star power, led by a relatively unknown coach. His Oklahoma roster was loaded with future pros, led by a high-flying coach. They were supposed to win, but they didn’t.
At this point, that probably has nothing to do with the way the Super Bowl will turn out. Both guys are playing extremely well, and the game will have as much to do with the other 21 players on the field at any moment as the two of them.
Although, as a Chiefs fan, I would note that the Chiefs managed to win the conference championship game with Mahomes on one good leg, minus three receivers, minus their best linebacker and their best defensive back, playing against a team that seemed to have their number. So the fact that Mahomes nearly won in Manhattan is, well, another indication of the guy’s brilliance.
While we’re on the subject, I’d like to note one more thing: All the pregame smack-talk by people around Cincinnati – the players and even the mayor – completely backfired. I’ve never understood why anybody would ever run their mouths in a way that they know full well will rile up the opponent. The point of playing sports is to win the game, and the best mental framework to approach most any contest is to have a bit of a chip on your shoulder. If your opponent says things that manage to give you that chip, then they have inadvertently handed you that advantage.
That’s exactly what they did. And if you think it wasn’t motivating to the Chiefs, all you had to do was listen to Mahomes and Travis Kelce after the game. I believe Mr. Kelce, ever the wordsmith, referred to the mayor as a “jabroni.” I had to look it up.
Professional and high-level college football and basketball games are generally determined by the slimmest of margins. Usually it’s one play, one moment, that turns the game. So…in a game decided by a last-minute field goal, was the psychological edge handed to the Chiefs by the mayor and the motor-mouthed Bengals players enough to make the difference? It’d be hard to argue that it wasn’t.