The revelation last week that researchers at Kansas State University are infecting and euthanizing Beagle puppies is certainly shocking.
But is it really a surprise? No. And is there anything really wrong? Not necessarily, although that’s complicated.
Let’s set aside for the moment the source of the revelation, because it really doesn’t matter. It was, in fact, correct: They’ve been doing research on tick-borne illnesses at K-State for several years, and that research involves infecting young Beagles. When the research is over, the young dogs are put down.
K-State spokespeople explained how the research is done, contending that the young dogs are treated humanely all along the way. They also said the research is conducted under the guidance and standards of federal authorities.
As I said, it’s the sort of thing that’s shocking but not surprising. It’s shocking because anyone with a heart has to immediately feel some outrage about the poor innocent puppies whose lives are sacrificed. I say it’s not surprising because, I mean, let’s face it — K-State is an ag school with a bunch of animal research going on. What do you think they’re going to do up there at NBAF and the biosafety lab that’s already operational? Massage the beef cattle and sing them lullabies? They’ve had operational slaughter floors at K-State for decades.
The ethics of research that involves sickening or killing animals are not simple. To put it in the extreme: What if killing one puppy in research saved the lives of thousands of others? What if sickening 100 saved the lives of a human baby? Where’s the line of acceptability?
These questions don’t stop with Beagles, either. In research related to the coronavirus, it was people – even if they volunteer, we have to confront the reality that some people in clinical trials will die specifically because of their participation in the research. Is that OK?
It wouldn’t be ridiculous to argue that such trade-offs are just flat-out unacceptable, and that some other means of conducting research must be found. Clearly other means, in this case, should be explored. I would imagine they have been.
But ultimately, such research does lead to scientific discovery that saves lives of people, livestock and pets. I don’t like it, and I certainly don’t want to revel in it. But, assuming they’ve ruled out other ways to conduct the research, I’m willing to live with it.