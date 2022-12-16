Don’t get me wrong: I’m all for bringing big employers here. And there’s really none bigger than Scorpion, the outfit that’s going to run a 500-job pharmaceutical plant on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.
But there’s something amiss in the way the state government is handling the process.
Months after the announcement of a deal to bring the company here, we still don’t know what the state is coughing up as incentives. That’s just not right.
The deal was announced in April, complete with a big ceremony led by Gov. Laura Kelly. That was followed soon afterward by official action by local governments around here to ceremonially support it, and then by tangible action including annexation of the land, tax breaks and forgivable loans. That was all out in the open, as required by the rules governing local economic development projects.
But the state is most likely a much larger player. Are we talking about the state handing over a check? Are we talking about state income tax breaks? State property tax breaks? The waiving of fees?
We have no idea. A spokesman for the Department of Commerce said only that everything has to be finalized before it will be made public – and by “making it public” he means uploading it to a website. That website has a nice-sounding name involving the word “transparency.”
But let’s be serious. That’s a joke.
By then, the deal will be done. And, if it weren’t for The Mercury checking up on this, would you know to go poking around on a government website? Maybe they should call it the “state government dark corner where we quietly post our secrets.”
I don’t mean to get hung up on a name. I also understand that there’s an element of secrecy required in making deals with corporations in the eco-devo game.
But they already held the parade, for Pete’s sake. They already had the trumpets and the fanfare.
So what is the state promising them? Shouldn’t we, as the public, the voters, the taxpayers, know that BEFORE the deal gets done? Shouldn’t we be able to tell our elected representatives what think of those terms? Isn’t that why we HAVE elected state officials?
I’ll tell you why they held that fancy announcement in April – same reason they held the groundbreaking for the Panasonic plant in DeSoto in November: Because it helped Gov. Laura Kelly’s re-election campaign.
Hey, she and other state officials deserve credit for those big wins. I’m not squawking about that. And I’m generally very happy and optimistic that Scorpion will be an important pillar of the community for a long time.
But there’s really something backward about the way this whole thing has gone down.