There was a brief moment when we were Facebook. Sorta.
It was ugly. We quit.
Somehow I find myself reflecting on that at this moment, and it might be instructive for you, too.
Back in earlier years of the Internet, before the explosion of social media, we operated a message board on TheMercury.com. Users could register with us and then go about discussing things with their fellow, uhhh, citizens, on that message board. The idea was to encourage a free exchange of ideas, consistent with the idea of the opinion pages of the printed newspaper.
The consensus at that time was that people would only be willing to participate if they could use screen names, rather than their real names, and -- as a practical matter -- how were we supposed to verify identities anyway?
Seemed like a good idea, but it quickly sank into the sewers. Users hid behind fake names, bashed each other, wrote stuff that was inflammatory and mean and wrong, sometimes on purpose.
From a legal standpoint, we were absolved of responsibility by a federal law. That is still in place; essentially it says that Internet sites are not responsible for the content that users post there.
Advised of the legalities, we put in place an up-or-down system, combined with the ability for users to flag particularly offensive posts. If somebody called something to our attention, we would review the post and determine if it could stay or if it had to go. We could not edit the material other than that and still maintain our phoney-baloney liability protection.
We had to make daily decisions about garbage postings, or worse. To a degree, we were making up the rules as we went along. We had to ban users. Then we had to put up with them screaming about their “free speech” rights. Ha! We had to keep them from resurrecting themselves under another name. And on and on.
It was way more work than it was worth. I don’t really think users were any better off because of the service, and whatever minor increase in digital advertising it created was pennies.
So we shut it down. Obviously, had we actually been Facebook, we would have been operating at global scale. Our users would have been creating all the content for free, and we would have been selling ads across the earth and becoming billionaires. Damn the luck! I was at Harvard a decade too early, and I’m only moderately enthusiastic about hoodies.
Facebook appears to be more legit because people are required to use their real names. That doesn’t stop swindlers and cheats from creating fake accounts and using the medium to promote fraud. Happens all the time. In politics, just remember the 2016 election, where the Russians used it to help Donald Trump, and generally to pit Americans against one another.
That moment forced Mark Zuckerberg (my fellow Crimson alum who likes the hoodies) to put in a more rigorous system of checking stuff. Sounds familiar. Now they’ve banned Donald Trump. Also sounds familiar.
Will they just shut down the whole works? Ha! As if.
In their case, the headache is worth it. We’re not talking pennies here.
The reality is that Facebook is a media company, and they’re editing, and that’s fine. That’s what they ought to do. Not sure I would do it exactly the same way -- I’d be highly inclined to give the President of the United States access -- but they get to make those decisions. As I’ve said before, the real unfairness here is that Facebook and Twitter get to operate without any liability for the junk that people use their system to distribute.