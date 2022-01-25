Ayoka Lee scored 61 points, the most ever in an NCAA women’s basketball game, at Bramlage on Sunday. She and the rest of the Wildcats were playing Oklahoma, the 14th-ranked team in the country. It was an incredible accomplishment, and she deserves a salute here.
Ms. Lee is the best low-post player I have ever seen at K-State, and I’ve seen all of them back to Carl Gerlach. When she gets the ball near the basket, she’s nearly unstoppable. Which is a tremendous credit to her, because it’s not just God-given ability. Certainly, she’s very tall, and she has a tremendous shooting touch, and some of that is a result of natural ability. But what makes her so good is the way she positions herself relative to her defender, and the way she can get the ball in the basket a variety of ways depending on where that defender is. She’s got the post moves, to put it simply, and those require lots and lots and lots of work. If nothing else, this is a testament to that work.
Probably the next-best true low-post players ever here, by my eye, were Nicole Ohlde, Ed Nealy and Darryl Winston. Old-timers point to Mike Wroblewski, Nick Pino and Jack Parr. I can’t speak to those latter three. But none of them scored 61, or really even close. The best comparison I could make, I suppose, would be Mr. Nealy, who had a similar ability to position himself the right way near the basket – mostly so as to grab rebounds, even though he couldn’t jump. He made it to the NBA and played alongside Michael Jordan.
The only K-Stater to ever score more in a game was Askia Jones, a guard who did so by shooting a million three-pointers to rack up 62 points at Bramlage one night. Ms. Lee made hers all around the basket or on free-throws.
All I really need to say is: Congratulations to her and everyone around her for such an accomplishment. It’s remarkable, and it speaks to all the work.
If you haven’t seen her play, you ought to while you have the chance. Certainly other teams are going to devote more energy than ever to stopping her now, so it’s unlikely there will ever be a repeat of Sunday’s show. But you can appreciate the artistry and the grit nonetheless, because she demonstrates them every time she’s out there.