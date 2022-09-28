To: Mayor Eric Adams, New York City
From: Ned Seaton, Manhattan, Kansas
Re: Brand
Dear Mayor Adams:
As you can gather from the name of our town, we are connected. We’re “The Little Apple;” our mayor once met your predecessor, Ed Koch, because of that connection. The founders of our town named it after your most prominent borough as some sort of tribute in 1855. The root of both, of course, is a Lenape Indian word. Common roots.
So we won’t immediately jump to bash you, just because you belittled us. "Kansas doesn't have a brand," you said, snickering.
For what it’s worth, I enjoyed my most recent visit to your city more than I ever expected to, taking in a Springsteen show on Broadway, walking the Brooklyn Bridge, watching the freaks after midnight at Times Square. The city that never sleeps. That’s your brand. Empire State of Mind. Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.
Yeah. I get it. Nothing wrong with that. Love it, in fact.
Our brand? Well, the fact that you chose Kansas would indicate that we have a brand, and that in fact that brand is having no brand. Which, if you ask us, is just about right.
If people paid any attention to facts, there are a couple worth noting. Most importantly, we were born on the right side, assertively choosing freedom when the alternative was quite literally slavery. We also continue to represent – both fringes be damned – the possibility of compromise, the promise of a better America, the very literal common ground. Bruce Springsteen, he of “New York City Serenade” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” and the Broadway show that brought us to your city, even said so a year ago: “All are more than welcome to come meet here, in the middle,” he said. He was at a chapel in Kansas. You can look it up.
Is that our brand? Certainly could be, if facts mattered.
But you picked Kansas – not, say, Nebraska or South Dakota – because our brand seems to be not having a brand. You are assuming that somebody ought to care, that there is a problem. Truth is, Mr. Mayor, we just don’t, and we’re perfectly happy leaving alone what other people think of us. In fact, many of us here are perfectly happy if nobody thinks of us at all. We don’t really crave the attention. We’re slightly uncomfortable with attention; the craving of attention, we’re extremely uncomfortable with.
I remember a few years ago trying to come up with a marketing gimmick along the lines of “Keep Austin Weird,” and what immediately came to mind was: “Keep Manhattan Real.” Seems about right, and at least momentarily relevant.
We prefer to live in reality, not in perception. If you don’t love our sunsets, or the view in the Flint Hills, that’s no skin off our teeth. If you don’t get it – if you can’t accept what we’ve always stood for – then that’s your loss, not ours. We’ll still come visit your city, and we’ll welcome you with open arms if you’d like to come here — even (or especially) if nobody notices.