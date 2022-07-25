You probably read that the local school board took up the topic of school safety last week, after an annual drill simulating a school shooting.
That drill, involving police and school officials, among others, is a very good idea. Presumably it would help eliminate the nightmare scenario that evolved in Uvalde, Texas, in which the cops sat outside the school, doing nothing, while the shooter killed indiscriminately.
Tangent: You may have read that the cops objected to the publication by the news media of video documenting that delay, on the grounds that it would be upsetting to the families of the victims. Pfft. Completely preposterous. I’ll tell you what is upsetting to those families: The fact that their kids are dead, and might not be had a cop run in there right away to kill the shooter.
The release of the video simply makes the police look bad, and they don’t like it. That’s all.
Anyway, school board member Curt Herrman used the occasion of the drill to critique the notion, floated by some politicians nationally, of arming teachers. A “terrible idea,” he called it.
I agree completely.
Let me first say that people have a right to own a gun, and there are clearly cases in which a citizen with one has stopped an attacker or even a mass murderer. And so it is theoretically possible that an armed teacher could kill a would-be school shooter
But it’s at least equally likely that a teacher with a gun would inadvertently shoot an innocent kid, or would shoot himself or herself, or would lose control of the weapon one way or another.
A teacher’s job is to teach. To a degree, that involves protection and security, but really only in the emotional sense. Teaching involves, by its nature, a bit of counseling, and we’ve expanded that over the decades quite a bit. But it does not involve handling a deadly weapon, and to suggest that it should is to fundamentally misunderstand teaching.
Teachers wield authority that they earn through their knowledge and their ability to impart that knowledge. They carry the power to determine grades, and to dole out certain punishments. They are not jailers, and they’re not cops, and if you put guns in their hands you shove them in that direction.
Kids do not learn well because they’re threatened to do so. They learn well when they’re encouraged, when their curiosity is sparked, when they feel an intellectual spark, often because of a connection made by a teacher. That, really, is the job. Not to play cop.
A high school senior in Olathe carried a gun into school in his backpack one day this spring, and when he was called into the principal’s office about it, ended up trading shots with a school resource officer. That cop inadvertently shot the assistant principal. A cop, mind you, trained with a weapon.
Put more guns in schools, put guns in the hands of teachers, and there’ll be a lot more of that.