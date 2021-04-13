At the moment I’m writing this column, I’m looking out a panel of windows. The world around me is green, green, green, with blue skies and a thin, gauzy white cloud passing by.
And then there are the magenta explosions.
It’s the peak of redbud time in this part of the world. It reminds me every year of the beauty, the deliciousness, and the fragility of the life we all have the privilege of living.
Redbud trees are native to northeast Kansas and a considerable chunk of the rest of the eastern half of the country. We’re near the western edge of their territory. They grow well here in our area of the Flint Hills.
They begin to bud in the spring, showing magenta first, then blossoming into little pink flowers, before they convert to the green leaves that last until fall. The fireworks show lasts only a couple of weeks, tops, depending on conditions.
The rain we had last week must’ve helped, because they’re in peak form right now.
My words here just don’t do them justice. Something about the magenta-pink color lends a fragility, the blossoms out there on the thin branches, contrasted with the sturdy black structure of the tree trunks, and the bright green of all the surroundings.
It’s quite a display. It also happens to coincide with a couple other seasonal rites around here — the emergence of morel mushrooms, and the time when the crappie fishing gets really good. (It’s also time to put the crabgrass killer on the lawn and finish your taxes, but mentioning that would probably kill the mood, so I won’t.)
What makes it so special is that you know it won’t last. In a matter of days, the pink will turn to green, and they’ll be just like every other tree. Nothing wrong with summer, don’t get me wrong. I’m just saying that this particular beauty will vanish.
That’s the thing about life — it’s here, and then it’s gone. You have to learn to appreciate what’s right in front of you, because you won’t have it for long. Ashes to ashes, you know.
There’s no sense wallowing in misery about beauty’s fleeting nature, though. Just because life is temporary doesn’t make it sad — if you head down that path you’ll never get out of bed. Just take a minute to drink it in, appreciate the fact that you get to witness it. Tell your kids you love them; savor the steak; feel the April sun on your face.
There’s plenty to worry about. Sure.
But take a gander at those redbuds. Today. While you can. Life is full of beauty.