Today is an awful day, and, weirdly for me, a wonderful one. Maybe there’s something broader in it.
It’s April 19, the anniversary of several terrible events. Among those, the deathly conclusion to the siege at Waco, and the horrific bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City. Death, destruction, hatred.
There’s a connection, as you probably know. Timothy McVeigh planned it that way, blew up a bomb to kill as many people as he could to mark the anniversary of Waco. He bought the material to make that bomb in Manhattan, mixed it out by a lake in Geary County, and stored it in a U-Haul he rented in Junction City. He was carrying a gun he bought in Ogden. He and fellow murderer Terry Nichols were, unfortunately for us, essentially locals.
On that very day, as the images started crossing the TV scene, I was about to become a dad for the first time. My wife at the time fought that whole day long to push that baby out, a battle I still cannot fathom. He came out of there the next day, blinking and red and sorta mad about the whole situation. Can’t blame him. But he was also curious and interested in everything around him, and, well, I immediately loved him in a way that I could not have fathomed the moment before.
I wanted to protect him from all harm. I wanted to give him all my knowledge, immediately, and play catch and talk about baseball and Star Wars and Hemingway and Springsteen. I wanted to walk beside him, keep him from falling.
He’ll be 28 on Thursday. Hard to believe. He lives in Miami, running a tech company, making his way in the world. He does good work, does the right thing, and I’m proud of the person he is, and the person he’s becoming. Always have been.
That bomb went off, fueled by hate.
The next day, a bomb went off inside me.
Those events are linked, and I used to be disturbed by that, as if the birth, the miracle, was somehow tainted.
But I’ve come to think the opposite way, because there were thousands of people all over the world who had the same thing happen on that same day. And that has happened every day since.
I don’t want to diminish the loss, the tragedy, but in the end I think mine was the bigger bomb. It goes on, and will go on for generations, a ripple into a wave into an entire ocean.