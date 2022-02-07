Mr. Pence, the former vice president, last week made it clear in a speech to conservatives that his former boss was wrong about the 2020 election. Donald Trump has continuously argued that Mr. Pence could have overturned the election and made Mr. Trump president again.
“President Trump is wrong,” said Mr. Pence, in his remarks before the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. “I had no right to overturn the election.”
Mr. Pence is correct. Mr. Trump was wrong. He is still wrong. Presumably because of his delusions and the obsequiousness of the party that caved in to him, we will be rehashing that for at least the next couple of years. But it’s really quite simple. The vice president cannot under the Constitution decide an election. His job is to certify the results that the Electoral College produces. That’s the system. That’s the Constitution. Those are the rules.
As Mr. Pence pointed out, if we lose faith in the Constitution, we’ve lost everything.
We are a society of laws. We broke away from England because we wanted to get away from a system where the King got to make the decisions.
While there are a lot of reasons to bemoan the state of American democracy at this moment, a lot of problems to worry about, a lot of reasons to wonder if people have lost their grip on the very concept of facts, there’s also this: Mike Pence stood firm on the fundamental question: Would he side with the King, or would he side with the law?
He sided with the law. He is once again speaking up for the importance of the law, and he is condemning what the would-be King tried to get him to do.
That’s a reason to hope. That’s a reason to think maybe we’re on our way to a stronger future as a democracy. Maybe we passed the toughest test.
It seems preposterous to have to salute anybody for doing what seems obvious. The notion that we would even be talking about a president who refused ahead of time to commit to the results of a presidential election is incredible. That’s the most fundamental rule that there is – a peaceful transfer of power. He clearly knew ahead of time that he would have to resort to some scheme of claiming illegitimacy of the election, and – if you know anything about the rest of the world – that’s the path of dictators.
Whatever you think of Mike Pence’s politics, you should salute him today. He stood up for what’s right.