This weekend saw two major victories for K-State, one that is extremely important for Manhattan.
One, 50,000 people in the stadium and millions on TV know about: The Wildcats shellacked Oklahoma State, 48-0, in a homecoming game that was every bit as lopsided as the score.
The second was much more significant, even though far fewer paid attention: The Big 12 reached a deal with television networks that will bump up the annual payout to K-State and other members to about $38 million per year from about $22 million.
That is a giant jump, all the more significant because it comes at a time when it was widely assumed that the annual payouts would start dropping, due to the impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12.
Just think about that: Sixteen million MORE dollars than before, circulating every year in the Manhattan economy. That’s just the incremental increase. I don’t know of many economic-development projects around here that have brought in $16 million in annual payroll.
Just to put the numbers in perspective, the $38 million per year in TV money to the K-State athletics department is almost exactly the number projected for the payroll of Scorpion Biological Services, the big pharmaceutical plant to be built east of town. The governor and everybody on down the line are turning handstands over that deal, as they should – it promises 500 jobs at an estimated $76,000 salary per. Do the math: That’s the same as the number K-State will get every year from the conference, just for the rights to put the games on the boob-tube. K-State doesn't have to do anything that it isn't already doing.
You don’t think college sports are a TV show? Pfft. College sports are a TV show.
Anyway, this is extremely good news for Manhattan. With the departure of the big-name OU and Texas brands, there were legitimate fears that the distribution would go down by nearly half. Instead, it’s going up by 76 percent.
There’s one downside to all this, which at this point nobody but me will really care about: It now seems highly unlikely we’ll ever get to the bottom of what happened with the departure of OU and Texas, and what role the television networks played in making that happen. My guess – based on logic and well-informed sources – is that they orchestrated it all. That’s certainly what Bob Bowlsby, the former commissioner of the Big 12, said. But now that there’s so much more money flowing in, who’s going to sue, or hold Congressional hearings? If nobody’s harmed, who even cares, or who has standing to sue?
Oh well. Someday. The truth has a way of coming out.
But in the meantime, the money gusher of college athletics is not just continuing here in our little burg. It’s about to get a lot bigger.