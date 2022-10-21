Kansans have a good problem: They have to choose between two excellent candidates for governor.
Laura Kelly, the incumbent, has proven herself up to the job. A Democrat, she has worked with a Republican Legislature to get things done. Among the accomplishments of her administration is the recruiting of two major economic-development winners: The giant Panasonic car-battery plant to be built near Desoto, and the Scorpion pharmaceutical plant right here in Manhattan; the latter is expected to employ 500.
Meanwhile Derek Schmidt, the Republican challenger, is clearly prepared as well. He’s served competently as the attorney general since 2011; before that he was in the state Senate for a decade, including a turn as the majority leader. He’s generally a moderate Republican, a responsible public servant.
Either way you go, you’ll be electing a person prepared to do the job well. Last time, the Republicans tried running Kris Kobach, who, due to his provocative positions and bombastic behavior, managed to convince most voters in an overwhelmingly Republican state that he wasn’t up to the job. That’s how Kelly got it.
Schmidt is not like that. He takes predictable Republican positions on hot-button social issues like guns and abortion. He has opposed legalization of marijuana, although he recently opened the door to some medical uses. If those issues are your priority, then Schmidt is your choice. It’s worth noting that he’s not some sort of crusader on those issues, or on budgeting, either. He’s a careful, measured, pragmatic politician.
He decided as AG to join a lawsuit brought by Texas to challenge the 2020 election results, and he has failed to distance himself from Donald Trump, preferring instead to accept the former president’s backing in a calculated political move. That is disappointing; whether you consider it disqualifying is up to you.
Kelly, meanwhile, has taken predictable Democrat positions on those same social issues. She opposed the constitutional amendment on abortion that voters rejected in August. As governor, she has (at least at the moment) veto power over further restrictions on abortion that the Legislature might try to pass. A vote for her is a vote for a form of divided government, since the Legislature will remain strongly Republican for the foreseeable future.
She did stumble out of the gate in the handling of unemployment claims early in her administration; whether that’s entirely her fault is debatable, but she is the chief executive and so has to accept some blame.
Both know what they’re doing, and neither is an ideological tub-thumper. That’s very good. You just need to make your selection based on your priority issues.