Kansans have a good problem: They have to choose between two excellent candidates for governor.

Laura Kelly, the incumbent, has proven herself up to the job. A Democrat, she has worked with a Republican Legislature to get things done. Among the accomplishments of her administration is the recruiting of two major economic-development winners: The giant Panasonic car-battery plant to be built near Desoto, and the Scorpion pharmaceutical plant right here in Manhattan; the latter is expected to employ 500.

Tags

Recommended for you