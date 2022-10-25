In a column published Tuesday, I mischaracterized the first proposed constitutional amendment on this fall's ballot. The amendment would allow the state Legislature to override administrative regulations with a simple majority vote. It would not, as I erroneously said in that column, allow for the override of a governor's veto with a simple majority.
I regret the error, which might affect some people's opinions of the proposal. It does not affect mine; I still do not think the amendment is necessary.
On to today's topic: Your choices on the ballot this fall include a series of state officials to whom you probably pay little attention. That is, in large part, good. If they draw attention to themselves, it’s almost certainly for the wrong reasons.
We’re talking about the secretary of state, the state treasurer, the attorney general and the insurance commissioner. I’m guessing that, unless politics is a hobby of yours, you can’t even name the incumbents. And, as I say, you should be thankful for that, because it means they’re doing a good enough job in a largely administrative position.
There’s one exception, and I might as well get right to that, because it proves the larger point.
I’m talking about Kris Kobach, who this time is running for attorney general. He was, at one point, the secretary of state, and he made a spectacle of himself, running around the country ginning up anti-immigrant laws. Whatever you think of federal immigration policy – and I happen to think the conservatives have some legitimate points – I think we can all agree that for the secretary of state in Kansas to get heavily involved is an example of grandstanding.
Mr. Kobach has his virtues – intelligence and a certain charisma among them – but he has demonstrated many times that he’s far more interested in promoting himself than in actually doing what he’s supposed to do. Voters eventually figure these things out, which is why he managed to lose the governor’s race four years ago to Laura Kelly, despite Republicans’ 2-1 registration advantage statewide. This year, Chris Mann, a competent prosecutor from Lawrence, is the likely beneficiary. It’s reasonable to assume he’ll actually do the job rather than use it for publicity stunts, and as a result it's fair to bet that he'll win the election.
In the other races, Republican incumbent Scott Schwab has done a decent job as the secretary of state, simply by avoiding jumping into the Dumpster fires started by Mr. Kobach. Lynn Rogers, the Democratic incumbent as the state treasurer, is up to the job. Vicki Schmidt, a Republican, is the incumbent insurance commissioner. No reason to toss any of them out.
While these elections are partisan, I would encourage you to think mostly of these positions as administrative. What, for the sake of discussion, would be a “conservative” version of being the state treasurer, or a “liberal” way of running the insurance department? The real criterion is competence. The main disqualification is making a mockery of yourself and the office. That makes most choices pretty simple.