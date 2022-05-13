Time for another go-round with the public school system in Junction City.
I ought to start by saying they’re sailing uncharted waters, so perhaps I should give them a pass. But in the rocky sea of pronouns, they steered straight into the wind.
Quick backgrounder: A Fort Riley Middle School teacher this spring sued the school district in federal court, saying that her constitutional rights are being violated. The school district’s recent policy has been to allow kids to choose which name and pronoun they want to be known as – someone born male could decide to go by “she.” The district also (oddly) said teachers have to use the student’s birth name and birth gender when the teacher talks to the student’s parents. And finally, the district’s policy initially was that the teacher couldn’t just simply attempt to avoid the issue by using the student’s name, rather than getting into pronoun trouble.
Big, big problems, easy to see from miles away. If your policy is to prevent the teacher from letting parents know that the kid wants to be called by a different name or pronoun, you’ve got a disaster on your hands. You require a teacher to keep a secret from the parents? That ain’t gonna fly.
It didn’t. The court issued a preliminary injunction in favor of the teacher on this aspect of the case.
Interestingly, the court ruled against the teacher on the other matter. But in a sense it was also a ruling against the school district’s policy.
In its response to the lawsuit, the district said the teacher could in fact skirt the whole subject by avoiding pronoun usage. This despite the fact that the district had punished her for doing exactly that. Anyway, the court did not issue an injunction on that aspect of the case, since the school district effectively rolled over anyway.
Here’s the thing: Those are just unforced errors.
Again, it’s tricky business. Is the school supposed to honor a kid’s request for a new name or pronoun? Is there some sort of age cutoff? Is the school supposed to inform the parents of that request? Does the school REQUIRE teachers to use that new pronoun? Does the school require other students to use that new pronoun in class? Does the school punish teachers – or kids – if they don’t use the new pronoun?
Nobody has all the answers. But it’s pretty clear that you can’t require teachers to keep secrets from parents. It also seems pretty obvious that you can’t force teachers to use a new pronoun if the teacher can manage to maneuver around it.
If it wasn’t clear enough before, it’s pretty clear now.