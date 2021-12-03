Dear Mr. Linton:
First, congratulations on getting the gig as the new K-State president. As I said in this space Friday, we all welcome you, and we’re excited by really positive first impressions.
You said you first want to listen and learn more, and so I’m offering this letter as a sort of free backgrounder. Take it for what it’s worth, just the ramblings of the newspaper guy who was raised here and has professionally observed the place for 25 years.
The college town that surrounds K-State is a great, great place. It feels odd saying that, because Kansans (and particularly K-Staters) are fundamentally against bragging. We are self-deprecating; one of the worst things you can say about somebody around here is that he’s “full of himself” or “likes to hear himself talk.” We generally cross the street to avoid people like that.
This is not to say that we’re downcast. Not at all. We’re proud of our town and our college. We wear the purple, and we defend it against the marauding hordes from, say, Norman or Bristol, Connecticut. We love the fact that we know half the people we bump into at the grocery store, even while our performing arts center books the Russian Ballet. We love both sides of the deal, and we know that we’re privileged to have it.
It really is a college town. Town-gown divide? Pfft. We’re all in this deal together. Sure, there are KU fans here, and people who went to college (or didn’t) elsewhere. I happen to be one of those who went away; I also cop to having been born in Columbia, Mo. Hey, everybody has their crosses to bear. Anyway, everybody around here wants the best for K-State.
We squabble with each other. There are the partisan hacks, just like anywhere else, and there are differing visions of what is best. But I do think we’re better at working things out than most places; it’s worth noting that purple is a mixture of blue and red. Just watch Springsteen’s Jeep ad from a year ago about “The Middle” if you want to get a sense. All are more than welcome to meet here. And there’s always hope on the road up ahead.
That’s really what Kansas is about, too. We were born as a state making the right choice between the darkness and the light. We make national headlines these days for kook-fringe stuff, but I swear, that’s not who we are. Particularly in Manhattan. We’re the place where tweedy English professors mingle with cattle-raising Wrangler-wearers. You’ll see Ford F-150s in the same driveways as Priuses; there might be a yard sign for “Black Lives Matter” along with a license tag that says “Eat Beef.”
Manhattan was founded by idealists – the Abolitionists who moved here to further a cause – and developers, who wanted to build a town to make money. They can agree on education, since that’s both our ideal and our meal-ticket. Oh, one other thing: The developers – who came here on a riverboat – were really trying to get further upstream, to Junction City, but they hit a sandbar and gave up. So, you know: Self-interest, ideals, and realism. Mixed with humility, self-deprecation a bit of a sense of humor.
And, eventually, a common purpose. That purpose is the university you now run.