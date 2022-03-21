Dear Coach Tang:
First, welcome to Manhattan. We’re lucky to have you here, and we look forward to helping you succeed, to whatever degree we can. Everybody here benefits when you do, and so we’re all in with you.
I’m writing to tell you a little about us — the people in Manhattan, and the K-State nation in a larger sense. I’m doing that because you are now one of our two most prominent representatives, and, well, I grew up here and have been getting paid to observe the place as a journalist for a quarter-century.
The first thing goes back to where I started: We’re a fundamentally humble, self-deprecating group, grateful for your attention rather than insistent that you listen to us. That started with our roots: Half the people who founded the town were crusaders for a better world, but the other half were actually headed further upriver when they hit a sandbar. “Meh,” they figured. “Good enough.”
The college they founded is the ag school, the place for the small-town kids who wear boots and Wranglers. We work hard, and we get the job done, and we’re not looking for a handout. We’re proud of that, but we’re naturally leery of anyone who talks too much about themselves.
That doesn’t make us provincial or small-minded. We’re a welcoming sort, grateful for the chance to have friends and neighbors from lots of different backgrounds. We’re well aware that the river valley cut by the Kaw and the Big Blue is not the cradle of civilization, and we know it’s a big world out there.
Those of us who’ve been around awhile still think of K-State first as a basketball school, the result of what happened here from the 1940s through the 1980s. We’re still astonished, if you push us, at what Bill Snyder created in football, and we feel fortunate to see it continue. If you want to connect to K-State’s culture, by the way, you couldn’t do much better than to listen to Coach Snyder. Learn about Collin Klein’s bloody elbow, and Jordy Nelson stacking hay, and Darren Sproles fooling everybody. They weren’t five-stars; they became all-stars.
What resonates with us, as basketball fans, is when the team embodies that essence. Lonnie Kruger and Dean Wade, the small-town kids. Jacob Pullen, the underappreciated All-American who kissed the Powercat because he loved the place so much. Curtis Redding, diving to steal one from the Soviets. Ernie Barrett’s killer handshake. Jack Hartman’s stare, and Frank Martin’s glare. Bruce Weber, your predecessor, for that matter – well-regarded for doing things the right way, and for winning conference championships. It’s not like you have a major reclamation project on your hands. You have a winning tradition.
But, to pick a nit, we’re not interested in talking about the play-hard chart. Playing hard is just generally assumed around here; when you’re raised in farm country, working hard is just what you do. Nobody gets a gold star for getting up early to run the combine; you get a nod when the wheat’s all in the elevator. Knowing that the job is done is gold-star enough.
If you can put together a team that embodies all that, you’ll have crowds in the gym that will split your eardrums. Believe me; I’ve heard them, going back to the previous gym. People will camp out for tickets, even if they don’t need to.
And, regardless, we’ll appreciate the fact that you’re here. We’re lucky to have you.