Dear Bruce,
First, I hope you’re OK with the first-name basis. I’ve been to your tours since 1988, I’ve bought your albums on vinyl and CD and vapor, I’ve read your autobiography, I bought the Storytellers DVD and watched the Netflix special. I guess I only know the version of you that you want me to know, but, well, I just don’t think I can write to “Mr. Springsteen.”
Me? I’m a fourth-generation Kansas journalist. Subscribers to this newspaper have been reading me rattle on about you -- and much more about Kansas -- for a quarter-century. Happy to tell you more about myself some other time. Stop by.
For the past decade, I have wondered when the moment would arrive for the intersection of the person, the place, and the message. That moment was Sunday. The Jeep ad that aired during the Super Bowl began with you at a chapel in Kansas, the center of the lower 48 states, symbolic of the middle ground that’s so hard to find in a divided America of 2021. You asked for the country to see the very land we stand on as common ground.
I want to thank you for seeing deep in the guts of Kansas something elemental that a lot of people miss, and for reflecting on that to say something vital right now. I hope you’ll keep saying that, and I hope you’ll think more about Kansas. We, and the rest of the country, need you now, the way New York City needed you after 9/11.
Kansas has a reputation in recent years of kook-fringe goofiness. Our state school board once mandated the teaching of creationism. We had a state legislator advocate shooting immigrants by helicopter, like feral pigs. Our former secretary of state went around the country ginning up anti-immigrant laws. What does anyone from one of the coasts know about us other than that stuff? Probably not much. The Chiefs and the Royals play just across the border in Missouri, so that doesn’t count.
This has been a problem since the 1930s. In the Wizard of Oz, Kansas appears only in black-and-white; Oz is in full color. We’re the land of Carrie Nation, and tornadoes, and the Dust Bowl. John Brown, wild-eyed and murderous. McVeigh and Nichols bought the fuel and fertilizer for their bomb just a few blocks from my office.
But, as I think you’re seeing, we’re also a place of reasonable, forward-thinking, pragmatic people. We elect Republicans and Democrats. We un-elect (eventually) the kooks. We’re the state of Dwight Eisenhower. We’re Melissa Etheridge and Gordon Parks. We’re the home of Charles Curtis, a Native American whose term as a vice president from an ethnic minority group preceded Kamala Harris’ by almost a century. We’re beautiful, if you look close.
Remember that Kansas at its roots chose to be a free state. That was a life-and-death matter in the mid-19th Century, and we came into statehood on the right side. We chose freedom and equality. The light, to use your words, found its way through the darkness. Ad Astra Per Aspera -- to the stars through difficulty.
And, as you also said, there’s light on the road up ahead.
My place is Manhattan, a college town, the home of the nation’s first land-grant college, the place where the country kids meet the city kids. The soil itself is common ground. We’re also an Army town, next door to the Big Red One. We watched as those young people were sent off to Vietnam and Afghanistan and Iraq. We honored the lost and we comforted their families, whatever our views of those wars. We welcomed those soldiers back, changed though they always were.
We squabble with each other, but we raise our kids together, we support our schools, and we take care of the old and the sick and the vulnerable. Red and blue are not popular; purple is the color of choice. That’s a fact, and a metaphor. This is the Middle, the place you’re talking about now, the place where we find common ground so that we can move forward. This is exactly that place.
I’m not yet sure where this moment is taking us, as a nation. Even here, I still get messages from people who’ve worked themselves into a froth, angry and bitter and partisan, on both sides. But there are fewer of them, and I hope that indicates that people have seen where that sort of bitterness leads. It leads to people bashing windows, and it leads to people carrying the Confederate battle flag in the halls of the Capitol. That’s the flag we in Kansas specifically did not choose.
I saw you at that chapel at the geographic center of the U.S., turning east down Kansas Highway 191, and I thought: Well, maybe there’s a real chance. Maybe something real, something enduring, will come from this moment.
You wrote an album once called “Nebraska,” a collection of tales about lost people. I don’t expect an album called “Kansas,” and I don’t expect you to come hang out in Manhattan. (I’ll give you the nickel tour if you do, of course.) But I’m thrilled you’re occupying this space in your mind, and I hope you’ll stay around awhile. You’re the person, this is the place, and this is the moment.