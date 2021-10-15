The more I think about it, the more I think America is basically divorced. Coming to an understanding of what that means might actually help us move forward.
Let me explain. You know as well as I do that we’re a 50-50 country. There’s the red clan and the blue clan. We don’t really listen to one another — we just avoid each other, or, when we do have to interact, we just try to shout louder. Elections are just a matter of trying to persuade a few independents to swing one way by vilifying the other.
It’s completely dysfunctional. You knew that already, but the fact that we’ve managed to politicize vaccinations in a viral pandemic ought to tell you everything you need to know. One side says the other is engaged in a government power-grab; the other side accuses its opponents of wanting people to die. Socialists vs. fascists.
It’s filtered down to local non-partisan races. They’re lining up on the red ticket and the blue ticket. That’s the worst of all, in my opinion.
But let me get back to the bigger picture: It’s a divorce. We’re not going to get back together. We’re not going to hang out or be friends. It’s just too bitter. There’s too much baggage.
In American politics, we tend to think of a golden era when the leaders of the two parties could work out deals with each other, then go have a drink after work. In essence, they were married. They had some squabbles from time to time, but they worked those out.
It’s natural for the kids to want Mom and Dad to get back together, to work it all out, to make things the way they used to be. So you hear columnists and pundits, and sometimes you yourself lament the disappearance of bipartisanship, of collegiality. Me too.
Sorry. Ain’t gonna happen.
The best divorced parents — the ones who grow up and get over themselves — recognize something very important: They have to work together in the best interests of their kids. And so they live by some important ground rules, including:
•You can’t bash each other in front of the kids. You might want them to side with you against your ex, but you have to remember that vilifying him or her just damages the kids’ sense of self-worth, and in the end that does you no favors. They remember that stuff.
•You have to do some things together if that’s best for the kids. You don’t want your son to walk off the soccer field and have to choose which parent to go to. If your daughter wants one high school graduation party rather than two, that’s what you do. So you sit near each other, uncomfortable though that might be, and you agree to put on one party.
•You have to limit your discussions with the ex to things having to do with the kids. No use rehashing old arguments. You are no longer trying to work out marital differences; you’re trying to come to practical agreements about things like medical expenses, discipline and allowance.
So what does the metaphor imply?
Well, the reality is that we get the government we deserve. If we demand that our elected representatives quit bashing the other side, they’ll eventually quit. If we demand that they get along well enough to discuss difficult issues, that’s what they’ll do. Eventually.
We can call out politicians who spend their time and energy just vilifying the other side. Or at least we can recognize that that’s what they’re doing, and — rather than joining in, bashing the ex — we can try to refocus on coming to agreements.
It’s not a perfect metaphor. But maybe it’s a start.