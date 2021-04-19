It’s heartening to see the leadership of our elected officials in the Manhattan area: Nearly all of them have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
A story by The Mercury in the weekend paper showed that 17 of the 18 elected officials who represent us have received at least one dose.
Given that government officials at all levels have strongly encouraged vaccination — and given that vaccines are now widely available — it is appropriate that so many have put their shoulders where their mouths are.
I suppose we ought to at least give City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl credit for consistency, too: He’s consistently doubted the virus, masks, and the vaccine. He was the lone member of the commission, the school board, the county commission, or the Manhattan delegation in the state legislature to say he had not been vaccinated, and assertively planned not to.
I hate to keep slamming Commissioner Hatesohl. I really do. I like him, and I think he brings a valid perspective to the commission.
But he continues to make a clown of himself on this issue, and a body-slamming here is completely appropriate.
Hatesohl said he would only get the vaccine if “armed men hold me down with guns.”
“I’m not planning on getting it because I have the antibodies from being exposed to it,” he added.
Right. Well. Where to start?
Let’s start with the documented fact that people can get the coronavirus multiple times. So, assuming the commissioner is actually correct — and he was never tested, so it’s not entirely clear — nobody knows if he can get it again.
What’s documented is that vaccines prevent the disease in the vast majority of people who get them, and deaths are dramatically reduced. So — even if he did have the virus, he has decided to skip a chance to boost his immunity.
Commisioner Hatesohl is free to make his own dumb decisions about his own health, of course. That’s the American way. The thing is, choosing not to get vaccinated means that he is also skipping a chance to build community-wide resistance. That’s the whole idea behind “herd immunity” — if enough people are protected, the virus will have nowhere to go and will essentially die out.
Don’t want to listen to me? Fine. My kids don’t, either. Listen to pretty much any elected official we asked. School board member Katrina Lewison, for instance: “I think if everyone does their part and leans into getting vaccinated, it will only be beneficial for our community and allow us to get back to some semblance of normal.”
Or, if you’d rather, listen to Commissioner Hatesohl himself, a year ago. Back then he wanted everybody to catch the virus at once so that we could all have immunity and we could get back to normal. Aside from the pure idiocy of that statement, he was at least advocating herd immunity.
Psst. Mark. There’s a really slick way to do that, without actually getting ill and risking death. It’s called a vaccine, and you can get one for free.
But now, when you have a responsible way to get to herd immunity, you’re actively undermining it? What is it you’re trying to accomplish?
I suppose I ought to give readers more credit. By now you’re probably just rolling your eyes every time Commissioner Hatesohl opens his mouth on this topic. He previously uncorked doozies like the notion that Kansans wouldn’t get the disease because our immune systems were better than people in other states; he also suggested business was surging in Junction City because there was no mask mandate there — at precisely the moment they enacted one. This spring he argued against masks, saying everybody ought to take vitamins instead to boost their immune systems to ward off the virus.
Boost their immune systems? Psst. Mark. There’s a way to do that, and you don’t even have to spend $30 for those horse pills from Walgreens. It’s called a vaccine, and…
Oh, right. We’ve been over this already, haven’t we?