The school district led all of us to think that it wanted a community discussion about the future of what’s currently called the 9th-grade center.
That wasn’t true. What they wanted was a discussion about one little section of the building, and my guess is that the skids are already greased for what that’s going to be, anyway. The swindling has left me in a curmudgeonly frame of mind.
As to the vast majority of the building? That’s not really open for discussion. That deal is already wired, pretty much.
Maybe I should have known better. Maybe I should have been able to suss out from previous announcements what the deal really was.
So let me take a shot at it now, now that we know quite a bit more.
The little part of the building around the cafeteria is what’s up for discussion, but all the discussion is really about an outfit called Common Table, which is involved in providing food to needy people. Can’t really argue much with that, since there’s a cafeteria right there. Probably the school district’s service to provide clothes to people who need them — FIT Closet — will go nearby. Boom. Done.
The rest of the building? Forget it. No need for brainstorming. The school district has already decided it’s going to keep its tech equipment there, since moving it would be a big expensive hassle. And the remaining space — the majority of the school — will probably become some sort of vo-tech program, maybe in combination with some other school district use.
And anyway that’s all up to the school board, not to the public.
Brainstorming? Pfft. We’re way past that.
I wrote earlier that I thought the whole issue should be turned over to an organization with the broader community in mind, but that was based on what was evidently a faulty assumption about a true discussion. Clearly that’s not necessary. We’re just talking about a sliver of it, and — as I say — it’s pretty clear where that’s headed.
What does that leave?
The gym, the tennis courts and the field next to the gym. Turn those over to the city’s parks and rec department, and call it good. No problem with that — the community can use more gym space and tennis courts, and maybe they’ll put up some bushes to attract butterflies or something.