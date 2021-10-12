A tip of the cap, and a scratch of the gray head….
First, since I have repeatedly bashed Manhattan’s public tennis court inventory, in the interest of fairness I need to tip my cap. They’re much better than they’ve been for quite awhile.
There’s still quite a ways to go on the city courts, but the school system has made major, major improvements.
The new courts behind MHS are really excellent. As you might recall, the ones that preceded them were awful, probably the worst high school tennis courts I’ve ever seen. I sorta loved them for that, but that’s pure wistfulness. The team couldn’t really practice there anymore, and holding an actual meet there was out of the question.
The new courts are tremendous. They’re in a new location, at the north end of the new turf football practice field, rather than the south end, by the teachers’ parking lot. They’re set off against the big evergreens that line the boundary between the high school’s property and that of the zoo and cemetery. There are only four courts there, so there still aren’t enough for a meet. But it’s a major step up.
Meanwhile the courts behind the 9th-grade center have also been dramatically upgraded. Before, they were entirely unplayable, with chain-link “nets” and a bare, slippery concrete surface. Now they could be used for practice or public play, with real nets and a true tennis surface. They’re crammed too close together for actual tournament use, but, again, the improvement is dramatic.
The public courts at City Park are functional and reasonably well-maintained, while the ones at CiCo are a disaster. The plan is for a major upgrade at CiCo, turning that facility into the place where the high school teams could host meets. That’d be a giant step forward.
So far, so good.
Now, let me unveil my inner geezer and figuratively scratch my head.
K-State this past weekend not only put on a video-game tournament. Not only did they gather a bunch of gamers together in the Union to play video games against each other -- which is strange enough as it is -- they also BROADCAST those video games over the internet. That broadcast had actual commentators, and evidently some people actually tuned in to watch.
So, if I get this straight, the game itself was virtual, and the broadcast of the game meant that you were watching what was virtually happening, and listening to the commentators talk about what was virtually happening.
What was ACTUALLY happening was that there were 15 people sitting around the auditorium in the Union, moving their thumbs.
More evidence, as if we need any, that the virtual world has become more important than the actual one.