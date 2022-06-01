I had a deja vu moment earlier this week, hitting tennis balls with my youngest son. It had about three levels of deja vu.
Anyway, level one: There I was, a 54-year-old Midwestern dad with a son back from college for a few days. He was headed off to one of the coasts to work on a startup with some phoney-baloney venture capital money.
Level two: A year before, I had played the same kid on that same court for what I assumed would be the last time, a battle I documented in this exact space in this newspaper. (Brett nipped me then; he kicked me around this time, which is probably why I’m not writing more about that.)
Level three: As we played, the music streaming on his bluetooth speaker by the netpost kicked into a cover of “Highway to Hell,” the AC/DC rocker. That particular cover is from the soundtrack to the latest season of “Stranger Things” a Netflix series.
OK, so that level requires some explanation. When I played competitive tennis in the 1980s, my go-to pre-match music was always AC/DC. Seemed to amp up the adrenaline or testosterone just the right amount. So there was that echo. The fact that it was not actually AC/DC, but rather a cover used as part of a streaming-service series nobody could have envisioned back then, was somehow entirely appropriate — not exactly an echo, but rather a knockoff echo. The fact that I was playing my son, an entire generation later, hearing the same song — competing hard, but getting clobbered — made it several times better.
There’s been a giant 1980s resurgence lately. “Stranger Things” is a prominent example, but there are many. “Top Gun: Maverick” is basically the 1980s preserved in amber. This summer, there’s a concert tour involving Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. We have tickets, because, I mean, come on. I was 12 in 1980, and a senior in college in 1989. That’s my decade. Pour Some Sugar on Me.
Brett loves all this stuff, oddly. He’s big into Kanye West, but he wanted me to hear a version of “Separate Ways” by Journey. Uhh, yeah. Heard that one, son.
Maybe he’ll hobble around the court in his mid-50s, and his kid will want to play him this great song by a guy named Kanye. Ever hear of him, Dad?
I assume the ’80s echo is really about big entertainment companies wanting to get into the wallets of people in their 40s and 50s, prime earning years. Makes sense. I also think there’s something that reverberates about the culture of that time, not just because the music was great but because of the ever-present threat posed by the Cold War with the Soviets. The frenetic culture, I always thought, was somehow an attempt to escape that, and I think that somehow resonates in today’s world, too.
How much was I thinking about this, hearing the crunching power guitar and smacking forehands? None of it. How much was I feeling? All of it.