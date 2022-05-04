Whether people in Kansas will be able to get an abortion is no longer up to doctors, or senators, or the President, or really even the Supreme Court. That die’s already been cast; if there was any doubt, the release of a draft Court opinion this week should get rid of it.
Nope. Whether you – or your daughter, or granddaughter, or anybody – will be able to legally get an abortion in Kansas is going to be up to Tom Hawk, Sydney Carlin and Mike Dodson. And, to a degree, Laura Kelly or Derek Schmidt.
The Court’s draft opinion, if finalized, will strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established the nationwide right to abortion. Let’s just assume, because it’s entirely reasonable to do so, that’s what happens. That will be another landmark, the moment that anti-abortion advocates have dreamed of for a half-century.
Then what?
Well, it will be up to individual states to determine the law. Which means state representatives – like Ms. Carlin and Mr. Dodson – and state senators like Mr. Hawk, will be the key decision-makers. The person in the governor’s chair – Gov. Kelly at the moment, or Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who’s running against her – will hold veto power.
Republicans control the Legislature in Kansas, so it’s safe to bet there will be efforts at an outright ban. Then the question will be whether legislators can override a governor’s veto – if an override is necessary. (Makes the governor’s race quite a bit more interesting, doesn’t it?)
Support for legal access to abortion services maintains strong majorities in public opinion polls across the country, and presumably most states on the coasts will continue to allow them. So, like much of America, we’ll be further divided into red and blue states. And we here in Manhattan will continue to try to be purple, which on this particular issue is about to become impossible.
It’s worth noting that nearby access to an abortion procedure is not the be-all, end-all issue that it once was. Aside from over-the-counter access to Plan B, you can mail-order other forms of medication that can end pregnancies; presumably other methods will also evolve in light of the demand.
Then, I suppose, the question will be whether states want to try to make THOSE illegal, and then the debate will turn on whether life begins at conception, and then…well, I don’t know. Will they try to make condoms illegal?
Sorry. As you might be able to discern, my view is that Bill Clinton had it about right: Abortion should be safe, legal and rare. But I should not mock or exaggerate, because abortion opponents are also serious, reasonable people who believe strongly that they’re doing the right thing.
The debate isn’t over. It’s just shifting to different venues.