I’m writing this column from a bedroom in our house, where Angie is currently changing a baby’s diaper. We’re grandkid-sitting for the day; the kid’s parents are working.
I’m also working, to the extent that that’s possible with an infant around. A crying 5-week-old baby has a way of clarifying the mind, scrambling all other priorities. As it should.
There are plenty of other things that seem important. The in-laws are coming for Easter, and so we had to straighten up the place, vacuum, shove some things into closets. I had to talk to a newsprint broker for awhile, discuss exciting issues like forklift repair, gunch at our newsrooms (probably more grumpily than necessary) about a missing arrest report, edit some stories, discuss some other ones, sweat about a shareholder’s tax form, and…well, write this column. I wrote another one earlier in the day, before Little Princess woke up.
None of those things are nearly as important as a baby, a new human being, an innocent soul.
Does the column seem disjointed? Gee, why would that be?
My youngest is 21; Angie’s youngest is 18. It’s been awhile, but we’ve managed to remember. Fed her, changed her diaper, even got her to smile at my ridiculous dad jokes. OK, OK, maybe it was just the sound of my voice and my goofy smile.
We forgot all this, but it came back in a rush. When you’ve got young kids, you vacuum really fast, and you forget to comb your hair, and you find cheerios between the seat cushions, and you manage to fit work in when they nap. By the end of the day, we’re probably going to collapse.
We kept her overnight one time. Took several days to recover.
This bit about raising an infant is a gig for young people. We’re not young anymore.
She’s crying now, and the in-laws have arrived, and they need help with the luggage.