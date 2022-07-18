The announcement last week of a Panasonic plant to be built in DeSoto is a big win for Kansas. Whether it’s a big win in general is open to debate, but let’s give Kansas leaders credit.
The plant in question will build batteries for electric cars, obviously a growing business. It’s projected to employ 4,000 people, the vast majority of whom will live in Kansas. It’s a $4 billion project, easily the largest in the state’s history. We’re talking about something close to the size of the workforce of Learjet in Wichita.
Assuming it all happens, that’s going to be a shot in the arm for the state economy. The plant is an hour and a half down the highway from Manhattan, and only about 10 miles from K-State’s Olathe campus, so there’s no doubt it will have an impact here, too. K-State officials would be wise to take advantage.
The state government is coughing up about $829 million in tax breaks and incentives in order to lure the plant here, the fourth-largest such package ever awarded in the country, according to a group that tracks such things. Still, at $200,000 per job, that’s apparently lower than the average cost around the country, experts told former Mercury reporter Dylan Lysen in a story for the Kansas News Service. In that sense, it’s a pretty good deal for taxpayers. The package beat out other contenders, including the other finalist, Oklahoma.
Kudos to state officials, including Gov. Laura Kelly, legislative leaders and state economic development officials, for making it happen. Playing by the rules of the game as they currently exist, they got a win, and winning is better than losing. It is sure to have long-term benefits to our state.
I said it’s open to debate whether this is a good thing overall, and what I mean by that is that it seems silly to have states competing against each other to hand out the biggest giveaway to private businesses. Same for individual communities. Ideally, companies would decide to move, grow or stay without taxpayers coughing up freebies.
In other words, I’d rather change the rules of the game. How? I imagine it would take an act of Congress to make such incentives illegal, and I’m sure the corporations that benefit from these giveaways would lobby hard against it. “Socialism!” they’d say, and that’d probably be that. Just thought I’d throw it out there, since we’re clearly the winner in this particular deal and maybe this argument resonates a little better coming from a winner than from a loser.
Don’t mean to be a wet blanket. This is excellent news. Not quite as big a deal for Manhattan as the recent announcement of the pharmaceutical plant east of town, but it will certainly benefit our region, too.