First impressions: He looks like a great fit for K-State.
Richard Linton strolled out onto the stage at Forum Hall in the K-State Student Union Thursday, having just been hired as the next university president. He flashed the appropriate Wildcat hand signal, then stood there a minute, taking in a standing ovation from the invited muckety-mucks. When that finally died down, his first words were: “I haven’t done anything yet!”
Gotta say, that was a great start. Great.
Because the truth is, there’s a lot to get done, and that’s exactly the right attitude to convey. It’s not a coronation. It’s the starting gun.
Mr. Linton — I’ll start calling him President Linton when he starts the job in mid-February — arrives at a time when the university has a serious problem. It has tremendous strengths, too, and in many ways is really better than ever. But student enrollment has declined so much in the past decade that it now stands at the same level it was in the 1980s.
Mr. Linton has a record of building success, most recently as a dean at North Carolina State. He’s the dean of agriculture and life science, which of course fits quite well with K-State’s ag roots and its broader liberal-arts scope, too. Everywhere he’s been has been a land-grant school, starting as an undergrad and graduate student at Virginia Tech. (Side note: In that way he’s directly linked to Kirk Schulz, also a Hokie.) He’s been at Purdue and Ohio State, too.
He seems a personable guy, by all accounts, including the time I got to visit briefly with him. He offered immediately to schedule an interview with The Mercury, without me even prompting, which tells me that he knows how to appeal to the interests of the person he’s talking to. Also, openness and transparency is a really big plus.
He went to see the marching band, he hung out with Willie, he transitioned easily between the academic deans, the politicians and the big donors. He bought a purple tie for the day, and some purple socks. Easy, sure. But still deft, without being patronizing.
Does this translate to success as a university president? No clue. He’s never been one, and of course crises and complications arise that get in the way of anybody in any leadership position. Your agenda is not necessarily the agenda that you have to work. Just ask Richard Myers, the current president, who as the Joint Chiefs chairman had to confront 9/11, and as president had to maneuver through a pandemic and protest marches. President Myers, I might add, has done an excellent job, and we’ve been very lucky to have him here.
Mr. Linton is a person with a whole lot of strengths that appear to fit awfully well with the institution that he’s about to lead. I think all of us wish him the best, and we welcome him here to our college town.