Kansas voters did what Kansas voters usually do: they made a reasonable decision.
They chose to reject a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Legislature to ban abortion, and in doing so indicated that they weren’t going to fall for a trick. But more importantly, in my view, they showed the rest of the country that we here in this state are intelligent, moderate, forward-thinking citizens.
The image of Kansas, as portrayed in the national media, is of kook-fringe ideologues, mandating the teaching of creationism, advocating the shooting of immigrants like feral hogs, assasinating an abortion doctor, ginning up anti-immigrant laws to peddle around the country. For that matter, John Brown in a murderous rage, Carrie Nation smashing up saloons, the mean neighbor lady in the Wizard of Oz.
Thing is, the real story of Kansas is the story of reasonable moderates, making rational choices. We’re the state of Dwight Eisenhower, the state of Amelia Earhart, Gordon Parks, Melissa Etheridge, Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum-Baker.
The abortion proposal was stuck on an August primary ballot because advocates figured that was their best chance to win — the time when the fewest people would vote. They worded the ballot proposal in an extremely confusing, even misleading, manner. Somebody apparently connected to the anti-abortion cause texted registered Democrats en masse the day before the election, trying to further confuse them into thinking a “yes” vote would “protect women’s health.”
None of it worked. In fact, I would contend that the sneakiness of the whole enterprise backfired. Kansans don’t put up with that sort of thing.
Had the two sides put a reasonable proposal on the ballot — let’s say, an agreed-upon standard that limited abortions after a certain number of weeks, with exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for cases of rape and incest — that probably would have passed with giant margins. The fact that the anti-abortion advocates tried to adopt that language in their ballot proposal tells you a lot.
Truth is, strong majorities of people here think abortion should be a legal medical service, with certain reasonable restrictions. That’s going to be the debate in the Legislature going forward. Advocates of this particular proposal tried to say that the state Supreme Court would overrule any of those sorts of compromise proposals, but that just never made any sense, since the current law includes several restrictions.
The national media will go away again after this election, and we’ll be left to sort out where it all goes from here. But hopefully, aside from the message it sent about abortion, this election will also demonstrate to anyone willing to pay attention, the kind of common-sense people Kansas voters are.