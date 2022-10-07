The Manhattan City Commission this week moved in favor of a plan to revamp senior housing here. It’s not a done deal, but it would involve building a new facility on what’s currently a public parking lot at Fifth and Pierre streets.
There are several moving parts to the plan, and it’s a little early to pass judgment. City administrators are supposed to draft an agreement with the public housing authority; there’s also been some discussion about making sure it all fits within bigger plans for downtown, and there was some consideration to a city-owned lot in Miller Ranch. That latter proposal appears to be
What I’d like to highlight at the outset is only one piece of the plan: Getting rid of the Garden Grove apartments. That complex, at 1119 Garden Way, sits right next to Wildcat Creek in an area that has flooded multiple times in recent years. The owner, National Church Residences, is planning to leave the Manhattan market.
The complex has 62 senior-living units; the proposed building on the city parking lot downtown is intended to replace those units, and then some.
We all know it will flood again, probably soon, along Wildcat Creek. It would be foolhardy to miss a chance to relocate seniors living there. Truth is, other rentals in that area should also be bulldozed. That area, south of Anderson Avenue, east of Seth Child, lies in a low area where the creek floods. Not only would removing the housing there help protect those tenants, but it could become green space that would help alleviate flooding further downstream.
Some moderate steps have been taken in recent years, including the buyout by the local government of a few homes along the creek. All those steps are positive. But meanwhile development in the west part of Manhattan has continued, and more development means more runoff into the creek.
Removing those rentals right where the flooding occurs would be a significant move forward.
Think about it: The feds and local taxpayers are paying millions to raise the height of the flood-control levee around downtown, to protect us from a catastrophic flood of the Kansas and/or Blue rivers. That’s good, and smart. I don’t mean to diminish that in any way. But, to be blunt, there’s already a dam and a levee, and there really hasn’t been a flood here along that system since they were built more than a half-century ago. (OK, we could argue about ‘93, but essentially that system did its job.)
Meanwhile there have been several floods along Wildcat Creek just in the past decade, and nothing much has happened in response.
So, one way or another, finding a way to move 62 senior-living rentals somewhere else is an excellent step forward.