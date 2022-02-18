In the late 1980s, a woman decided to move from Los Angeles to a smaller town. It just so happens that she picked Manhattan.
That woman, Helen Roser, has ever since contributed significantly to the public life of our community. She has done so for 33 years by writing letters to the editor of this newspaper; she is as well-informed about the goings-on here as anyone, myself included, and that’s my job. She says she picked this community because she fell in love with The Manhattan Mercury, to which she subscribed as a means of understanding the place she was considering.
That’s a credit to the folks who ran the Mercury at that time, including my dad. I wasn’t here, so I can claim no credit. Wish I could.
It’s also a credit to Helen and her mind – a sharp, searchlight of a mind that wants always to learn and grow and broaden.
In her letters on this page, Helen has praised and blasted elected officials, local, state and federal. She has taken aim at high-ranking bureaucrats, university officials, and the establishment, in one form or another. She has also embraced those same people at other turns. She has poked fun, she has struck down with thunderbolts, and she has withered with wit. She has supported and helped and given strength to those who didn’t otherwise have it. She has stood steadfast for the public’s right to know, and she has most strongly encouraged people to exercise that right.
I’ve never been entirely sure where she stood on the partisan spectrum, which is a real credit to her. On the other hand, I’ve never been unclear where she stood on an individual issue – she makes up her mind and you know exactly where she’s coming from.
She reads in detail. She thinks independently. And she wants to have her say. She writes it out longhand, explaining the background and the thinking, and she sends that letter to the person she wants to convey those thoughts to. It’s sort of the opposite of social media – it’s individual media. Strikes me as pretty positive by comparison.
Helen has struck up a friendship with me in the 25 years I’ve been back in town, but I also know that she won’t hesitate to slap me silly (metaphorically speaking) in a letter if I say or do something dumb. She’s also one of the first to write if she likes something I’ve written, or if she wants to express sympathy or give congratulations. I’ve always appreciated that. It’s one of the things that makes Manhattan a home, you know? People relate to each other as real people.
I have to say that, as I think about issues around here, or as I consider what we ought to do in our evolving business, I often find myself thinking about Helen. What would she think? Are we serving her need to know as well as we can? Yes, we need to grow digital subscriptions, and we need to build the capacity of our website, and we need to help our advertising clients reach their customers through a variety of electronic media.
But what about Helen? What about the people who read the printed paper, and want a full report of what’s going on around here, and want fairness and decency and reasonableness?
I’m sure that Helen’s intent in writing all her letters hasn’t been to somehow morph into a voice in the back of my head. They served many more important purposes than that. But, I’m here to tell you, they have also done that.
Helen’s no spring chicken anymore, but then neither am I. Hopefully, we’ll both be indirectly serving each other’s interests for a long time to come.