It’s a little awkward, as an American, to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
We broke away from the monarchy 246 years ago, declaring our independence not just because of the misdeeds of George III, but also because we didn’t believe in the concept anymore. Now that concept seems even more silly – a ruling family determined, what, by somebody pulling a sword out of a rock a millennium ago?
If there’s an argument for monarchy, Elizabeth makes it best. She ruled with dignity and grace, and lent stability not only to England but to the entire world. She took the throne only because her uncle ran off with a commoner, ditching the crown and its obligations in the process. Those obligations – the burden she carried, her life not at all her own – were considerable. She was a human being, after all.
She stayed out of politics, leaving that to the people’s elected government. She didn’t really rule so much as she presided, or simply existed. The power she had was largely the power lent to her by her subjects’ perceptions, a concept she obviously understood implicitly. She wielded that power as effectively as conceivable.
Human beings seem to have a need to idolize, and, given that need, perhaps it’s better to have a Queen Elizabeth II than, say, the Kardashians. Our idols, generally speaking, achieve their status through some sort of merit, either through sports or acting or music. We look with far more skepticism on our political leaders, as we should.
But nobody’s suggesting instituting a monarchy here, and it would never happen if somebody did. The relevant consideration is what she did during her time on the throne, and for Elizabeth II, she did exactly what was needed. England was an empire in decline, but it came out of World War II and remains to this day an important player on the world stage, and that’s in part due to her.
She also provided an example of dignity and grace in the way she carried herself, passing on innumerable opportunities to misstep. The fact that she followed the messy experience of the abdication of her uncle – as well as the fact that she took the throne at such a young age, as the world was shifting fast – only underlies the importance of her personal bearing.
What will come next remains to be seen, and perhaps the inherent flaws in the concept of monarchy will again come to the fore. That depends mostly on the behavior of Charles, her firstborn son, the new king. He’s had a rocky life in the public eye, but he’s also in his 70s now and probably not going to rock the boat much more. Surely he learned from his mother.
We Americans rejected the idea, but we now nearly universally salute Elizabeth. Perhaps that, above all else, is a testament to her important legacy.