I said in my Thursday column that the proposed constitutional amendment on abortion went too far and also stopped too short. It goes too far in using misleading and convoluted language, when in fact what it’s really about is whether the Legislature ought to be able to make abortion illegal.
How does it stop short? That’s going to take a minute to explain. Bear with me.
The proposal, as you probably know, is to amend the state’s constitution to make clear that there is no guaranteed right to abortion. That would essentially take the issue of abortion out of the hands of the courts, and hand it over to the Legislature. The Legislature is clearly headed toward outlawing abortion, but this proposal itself is only about the issue of who ought to be deciding.
The courts, or the people, through their elected representatives?
Sounds good, to an extent. Abortion is an extremely difficult issue, where people have widely divergent views. To some, it’s murder. To others, it’s a fundamental right. Actually, 80 percent of the population is somewhere in the middle. So it sounds right to say that it ought to be hashed out in the political process, rather than decided by judges. Right? We’re a democracy; let the people decide.
But let’s play that out. If the argument is that the decision ought to not be made by nine robed, unelected judges, then logic would say it ought to be a decision left up to the people. Members of Congress? If not them, then…state legislators? Closer to the people. How about county commissioners? They’re closer yet. How about city commissioners? They’re your friends and neighbors. Surely they’re better yet.
Or maybe, since this is an extremely difficult issue, the way to handle it is to let individual people make their own decisions. That is, after all, the premise of the entire line of argument. Better to get the decision into the hands of the people.
In the end, that’s what this constitutional amendment comes down to. I’d imagine most people have their minds made up; advance voting is already underway. In the event that you’re on the fence, I’ll just offer some guidance.
If you think that the ultimate decision about abortion ought to be made by 166 people – that is, the members of the Legislature and the governor – then you should vote for it. A yes vote gives the power over medical decisions regarding women’s bodies and their health to those 166 people, on behalf of 2.8 million Kansans. A yes vote gives those 166 people the power to outlaw abortion.
If, on the other hand, you think the power to make those extremely difficult, personal decisions ought to be left to individual people, then you should vote no. That's my recommendation.