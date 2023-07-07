A recent Supreme Court decision appeared to come down against gay marriage, or at least in favor of religion rather than gay rights. I prefer to think of it as a decision in favor of free speech, and, as such, I think it’s good.

The question at hand was about a woman with a web design business who didn’t want to create websites for gay weddings because of her religious beliefs. Her business didn’t actually deny service to any gay couple, but she said that a Colorado anti-discrimination law that appeared to require her to do so was unconstitutional. The Court ultimately agreed.

