There’s one question on lots of minds right now, and it has nothing to do with the Electoral College, or the Chiefs, or even what’s new on Netflix.
It’s this: When will I get my shot?
The holidays are over, and now everybody’s ready to get back to regular life. The thing is, nobody can really do that until most everybody’s vaccinated against the coronavirus. And the thing about that is that there’s not enough shots to go around, and there’s no clear path forward right at this moment.
There’s a precious and scarce commodity, and guess who’s in charge of obtaining and distributing it?
The government.
We’re in a moment ripe for incompetence, favoritism, paranoia, anger and conspiracy theories. I’ve had several people write, call, text and stop me to ask one basic question: When can I get my shot?
Right now the priority is on healthcare workers and emergency first-responders. That makes sense, and it’s hard for anyone to argue. But then pictures start showing up on Facebook of people who’ve gotten a shot who don’t really fit into those categories, and you start hearing stories of somebody getting a shot because there were a few left over in a shipment, and, well, why not? Are those stories true? We don’t know.
The point is that the circumstances drive those kind of stories.
But then come bigger questions: Who gets to decide what the priority list is? And, even within the priority list, who gets to decide who falls into the category of “critical infrastructure” workers? Do newspaper reporters count? How about printing press operators? What about your elderly dad? What about my daughter who’s disabled?
Why are acupuncturists here, but dentists there?
Those questions are very difficult to answer, but one thing’s clear: The government is going to make the decisions. The local health department will say that it’s following the guidelines from the state health department, and on up the line to the federal Centers for Disease Control. True enough. But at the local level, there are still decisions to make.
The only way to proceed here is to be very, very clear about the priorities and the rules, and then stick to them. Right now, it’s pretty murky, and that’s creating a lot of anxiety.