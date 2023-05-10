I’m not sure what the issues are at Stickel’s Cleaners and the Aggie Lounge. Both businesses — owned by the same people in the same building on 12th street — were seized by the government for failure to pay taxes.
I gather that they’re back in operation now, but the owners haven’t talked to reporters from The Mercury, and probably won’t.
So I don’t want to speculate. It’d be easy to blame road construction, or the pandemic, or a plague of locusts, for all I know.
All I have to say is: I hope they make it.
You have read in this newspaper for many years the profiles we run on regular people, under the general heading of “Our Neighbors.” Yours truly came up with the concept, and I wrote the very first one — about a woman named Bessie who worked the front counter at Stickel’s.
The premise is pretty much the whole idea of the series: Regular people who lots of people know but don’t necessarily know their story.
Stickel’s was, and has been, a spot where university presidents, bankers, lawyers and car repairmen got their dry-cleaning done. It’s a meeting spot where you’d bump into people you knew. I can smell it if I think about it.
The Aggie Lounge, meanwhile, is a dive bar, lovingly referred to by townies as “The Lou.” It’s basically a dump, but the same principle applies: You might bump into anybody there. I’ve had conversations on almost any topic you can imagine, including with a guy who claimed to be just back from Iraq who wanted to talk about tantric sex. Not with me, mind you. People passing through from Wyoming. The guy I hadn’t seen since high school. The sweet-hearted woman who tried to talk the tatted-up lady out of cussing so much. And so on and so forth.
The Lou is the longest-running bar in town; it used to open up early in the morning to serve the needs of the true drunks, and/or the people who only wanted 3.2 beer. Rules change; the vibe stays the same.
They are the kind of places that make a place a place. If they go under, for whatever reason, something will be lost.
I don’t mind a Johnny’s Tavern or another Buffalo Wild Wings, or a Wash Palace, or whatever. People can make a hometown out of anything, I suppose. But they’re not the same, not as real, the roots not as deep.
I imagine that real estate’s getting more valuable, and at some point somebody with really deep pockets will cough up enough, and that’ll be that. It’ll be a sad day, as would the day when the owners just give up, for whatever reason.