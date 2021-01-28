A little reflection on Bruce Springsteen’s song at the Lincoln Memorial.
As you might be aware, Springsteen opened the Inauguration Day primetime television show, aired by all the major networks. Tom Hanks hosted. Also performing: Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Tim McGraw, and others. It was quite a show, celebrating the majesty of the transfer of power at a rocky moment in the history of our republic.
Good performances, all. Good songs. There was certainly a celebratory vibe; I’m sure some conservatives in the audience were a little set off by the concept of liberal celebs dancing around as Donald Trump left town.
But Springsteen’s song choice, I think, said something more important. He didn’t play “Born to Run,” or “Thunder Road,” or “No Surrender,” or even “The Rising,” big hits, big anthems, big, rousing declarations. This was not a campaign event, and he did not celebrate. (A group of geeks like me speculated beforehand on what the song choice would be; my MHS classmate Glen Downey was willing to put $100 on the line. Tip of the cap, Glen. Pay you next Tuesday.)
It was just Bruce and a quiet acoustic guitar, standing in the cold night in front of the Lincoln Memorial, playing a song called “Land of Hope and Dreams.” He offered it, he said by way of introduction, as “a small prayer for our country.” That is a statement of faith, not a declaration of victory.
Grab your ticket and your suitcase
Thunder’s rolling down the tracks
You don’t know where you’re goin’ now
But you know you won’t be back
Darlin’ if you’re weary
Lay your head upon my chest
We’ll take what we can carry
And we’ll leave the rest
Big wheels roll through fields
Where sunlight streams
Meet me in a land of hope and dreams
That’s the song’s start. It is a song not about the here-and-now; it’s a song about what’s coming, a song about the future. It’s about going somewhere else, somewhere better. And it’s about going together, not striking out on one’s own.
I will provide for you
And I’ll stand by your side
You’ll need a good companion
For this part of the ride
Leave behind your sorrows
Let this day be the last
Tomorrow there’ll be sunshine
And all this darkness past
Meet me in a land of hope and dreams
That reference to darkness, I suppose, could be seen as a political statement; Springsteen has made no secret of his distaste for Donald Trump. But I view the song choice differently. I view it as a statement of affirmation, about what America is about, and where we’re going. If anything, it was a message of unity, a message of inclusion.
This train carries saints and sinners
This train carries losers and winners
This train carries whores and gamblers
This train carries lost souls
I said this train, dreams will not be thwarted
This train, faith will be rewarded
This train, hear the steel wheels singin’
This train, bells of freedom ringin’...
If there’s anything rousing about it, in fact, it is that the song says we are all invited. We’re going somewhere together, somewhere better, somewhere where those distinctions don’t mean as much as we seem to think they do. Republicans. Democrats. People in the protest mob, right or left. Lost souls. The living and the dead.
America at its best is about all of that; it’s about going somewhere together, messy and occasionally nasty though the trip might be. And, while the song is called “Land of Hope and Dreams,” it’s not really about the destination. That destination is not really described at all; in fact, from the title, you could guess that it only exists as a feeling, as an ideal, not a real place.
What matters is the train ride. What matters is the journey. What matters is who’s along on that journey. And, to be clear, in America, that’s everybody.
Maybe not always. But that’s the way it ought to be; that’s why Springsteen offered it as a prayer. Abraham Lincoln looming behind him, our greatest symbol of unity and reconciliation, our martyr to that cause, it was the right prayer at the right time.