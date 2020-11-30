Republicans across the country have a right to feel proud about what has happened in the past three weeks. All Americans should feel that pride.
In that period of time, the American system of elections has come under substantial pressure. The campaign organization of Donald Trump has claimed that the election was stolen, rigged by a powerful coalition of interests, and that Mr. Trump actually won. That organization has filed lawsuit after lawsuit, and has put political pressure on federal and state office-holders to try to undo the election in the key battleground states. The pressure has come from the President himself, who not only tweets about this constantly but has actually issued official comments from the White House in support of his speculative theories.
We’ve all been reminded again that the presidential election is really a collection of state elections, and those state elections have various rules that lead up to a certification of results. The results trigger how a state casts its votes in the Electoral College in mid-December, and when those votes are opened, that’s actually when the election is settled.
Mr. Trump’s campaign has pushed nearly every way it can to assert that the state vote counts have been wrong. So there have been multiple recounts and multiple court hearings to assess the evidence; that process is entirely legitimate and reasonable in an election so close. All the while, the President has attempted to influence state officials, many of whom are Republicans, to alter the process, and has tweeted on and on about fraud. That aspect of the past three weeks has been entirely unreasonable.
But that’s where Americans -- and Republicans in particular -- can take pride. Let’s quote from the language of a news story from the New York Times over the weekend: “In the end, the system stood firm against the most intense assault from an aggrieved president in the nation’s history because of a Republican city clerk in Michigan, a Republican secretary of state in Georgia, a Republican county supervisor in Arizona and Republican-appointed judges in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.”
Those people upheld the law. They stuck by their oaths. They did not bend to political pressure, coming not only from the President but from many of his supporters.
They did so because, in the end, there was no evidence of fraud or conspiracy, or rigging. And so they did what the law required them to do, which was to certify the election of a person from the party that they themselves did not support.
This is why America has been at this for 240 years. This is the difference between our country and most of the rest of the world, where representative government comes and goes, where loyalties to tribe and party and sect are more powerful than the rule of law.
Some Republicans will, no doubt, remain loyal to Mr. Trump, and will say that the Republicans who upheld the law essentially Judased him. That they gave in to pressure from some sort of liberal cabal, in cahoots with television networks and China, or the ghost of Hugo Chavez, or something.
I certainly hope that all of them will eventually be persuaded by the developments of the past three weeks. To move forward, all of us ought to focus on the decisions and actions of the people who put country and law above party and person.