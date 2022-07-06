K-State football fans are very excited about the commitment of a young man from Maize, Kan., to come play here. Avery Johnson, a quarterback, announced his choice Wednesday.
It was bigger news than most such announcements because young Mr. Johnson is considered one of the top 11 high school quarterbacks in the country. As a K-State fan, I’m certainly grateful to him, and I’d like to welcome him to town. As K-Staters like to say to new students, we’re lucky to have you here.
As a realistic observer, I’d say there are several good indications that he’ll be a good college athlete, among them the fact that he has a 4.0 grade-point average and his teachers say he’s an outstanding young man.
But I also need to take this moment to point out several reasons to tone down the hype a little.
First, he hasn’t yet begun his senior year of high school. He’s not even close to a fully-formed person. I don’t know if you remember being 17, but my guess is you changed a decent amount between 17 and 22. I certainly did.
Second, check the history: The highest-rated recruits at K-State have often been washouts. Meanwhile the ones who end up with their names on the stadium — Jordy Nelson, Darren Sproles, Colin Klein — were unknowns coming out of high school. Anybody remember a parade when Deuce Vaughn “committed”?
Third, the hype itself is probably counterproductive. Kids seem to think that the announcement of their “commitment” is a coronation, the crowning achievement of their life. Can you blame them? In Mr. Johnson’s case, he was surrounded by TV cameras, in front of a gym of screaming fans.
Thing is, they haven’t done anything yet. It’s a starting line, at least from any rational adult point of view. The real issue is not getting to that point. The issue is what you do from there. And, to my mind, the bigger deal we (in the media, and in society at large) make of the “commitment” announcement, the more we establish the idea that it’s the reverse.
Side note: You notice that I use “commitment” in quotes. That’s because such announcements are substantively meaningless. A kid can change that tomorrow if he wants. The school could back away from a scholarship offer. What actually has meaning is an official signing, since that’s a binding contract. That won’t happen for months.
What has even more meaning is what goes entirely unreported: Does the young man or woman grind away, becoming better every day, keeping commitments, surrounding himself or herself with people who support that daily improvement?
I don’t want this to be seen as specifically raining on Mr. Johnson’s parade, because, as I say, every indication is that he is indeed the kind of guy who really does the work. I’m eager to see what that eventually turns him into, a couple of years from now or so.
All I’m really saying here is that nothing has even begun yet.