It’s almost Election Day, which means…I want to talk about television.
In the event you’re hunting for something good to watch, I have a recommendation: “Alaska Daily,” a new series on ABC, also streaming on Hulu.
It’s just getting started, so you can only binge the first four episodes. After that you’ll have to take them one at a time, just like the old days. Or you can just add this to your list and catch up later, after you’ve made it all the way through “Game of Thrones” or whatever. For us, it came right after finishing up “Trailer Park Boys.” (Also hysterical and great, but that’s not really worth a column.)
I am predisposed to like shows about newspapers, and this is one of them. My favorite movies include “All the President’s Men” – a poster for which hangs above my desk – and “Spotlight.” They’re inspiring, to say the least. Journalists digging up the truth, holding the powerful to account, providing information to the public so that wrongs can be righted.
But those movies are about giant news operations, places where an entire investigative unit of five reporters can spend a couple of years on a story. I worked at The Orange County Register and the St. Petersburg Times, two excellent newspapers with big newsrooms, but I’ve never been anywhere with the kind of reporting horsepower of the Washington Post or the Boston Globe.
The Mercury? Well, we punch way above our weight class, but we’re a small-town paper. We cover the heck out of the City Commission and the high school football team. Everybody’s busy with 27 things at once, laying out the food page, typing in the arrest reports, double-checking the obits, handling church briefs. A team of five taking a year on a story? That would mean we’d just put out one paper a year.
“Alaska Daily” is the story of a fictional newspaper in Anchorage, an outfit that feels quite a bit like ours. Covering the state fair is an all-hands-on-deck exercise – somebody’s got to handle the biggest-cabbage contest, and somebody covers the pig races. It looks about five times our size, based on the number of editors, but it’s a lot closer to The Mercury than it is to the Globe.
The main character, played incredibly well by Hilary Swank, is a reporter who got canceled in New York for being too brusque with colleagues. She’s a butt-kicker, an investigative reporter who knows all the tricks and uses them all in pursuit of the story. She’s not sensationalist, and while she has human emotions, she is hard and cold when she’s got the scent.
She works together with – and helps guide – a less experienced but more emotionally-involved colleague on a project to uncover the truth in a cold murder case against a young Native woman. The pursuit of that story – in particular, the roadblocks that they have to overcome, the logistical problems – feels very real to me. It’s not a perfect representation of the way we do things at The Mercury, but it’s not far off.
So often, we in the news media are derided as either politically biased or incompetent or irrelevant. We are none of those things, and it is refreshing to see that displayed in many of its dimensions. So, when you get the time, check out “Alaska Daily.”