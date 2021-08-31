My stepdog, Rex, died a week ago. He was a big ol’ mutt, mostly Boxer with probably some mastiff, an 85-pound shedding machine who drooled and had terrible breath.
I loved him because of all that, plus the way he bounded down the hallway and grinned a big goofy toothy grin all the time. I miss him, especially when I feed the other dogs and, instinctively, go to fill his bowl, too. Can’t quite bring myself to put it away yet.
He lived a great life, the thought of which makes me happy and proud. I’m told he was 13-plus, and I gather that most Boxers live much shorter lives.
I say “I’m told” because he predated me. Angie and her ex-husband got him as a birthday present for their oldest son when he was 9. He’s now 22, off on his own, supporting himself. They got him from a woman who had found Rex and his brother by the side of the road, tangled up in wire.
As a puppy, I gather that Rex chewed up doors and the foundation of the house. He ate a few frogs, frothed at the mouth. He learned to bark ferociously at any action at the front door from their other dog, a habit he never dropped. Scared the bejeezus out of people, big and ferocious as he could sound. Deep voice. Big mouth.
Scared the bejeezus out of me the first time I met him, in fact. Angie and I had both gotten divorced, and, as fate had it, bumped into each other at a Manhattan High-related event in Aggieville. We both had kids, and so we moved cautiously, waiting months before meeting them. Rex, as it worked out, was the first one I met. I momentarily wondered if he’d instinctively maul me, intruding in his house, a strange adult male.
After the barking subsided, he ducked his head sheepishly and, when he finally decided to approach, his little bobbed tail-nub started wiggling back and forth. He liked me! I figured, at that moment, I had a shot. That head-duck move, and the wiggling nub, were standard for Rex, I came to learn. So was the way he bounded, gazelle-like, just horsing around.
I didn’t grow up around pets; my dad and brother were allergic. And I was basically a city kid, no experience with horses or cattle.
We’ve built a heckuva blended family, if you ask me, a real Brady Bunch outfit — seven kids and three dogs. We’re mutts, you know. We bark loud, sometimes at each other, and we smell, especially the teenagers. We’ve wrecked cars, torn up the lawn, clogged toilets. I’m sure people look at us a little sideways, two dads and a mom walking the girl out onto the field at homecoming. We're a little tangled up in wire, too.
My stepdaughter and my youngest son left for college, and Rexie, on a lovely Sunday morning when the other kids were gone and didn’t have to see, went out in the front yard, found some shade, lay down, and took his last breath. He’d had some trouble with his back legs, but he still gazelled around a few times a week, right up to the end. He had other health problems, but the truth is, he was just old. He died. We were right there with him, telling him he’d been a good boy.
We have two Goldendoodles, rambunctious, smart, and incredibly affectionate. They feel like kids of our own. As I write this, they’re wrestling each other, reminiscent of Simba and Scar. They’ll suddenly quit soon, and — oops, they just did. Both are now curled atop my feet.
We love ‘em like our own kids.
But the doorbell rang earlier, and both those puppies sprinted toward the danger, barking to alert the pack to an invader. I used to get annoyed by all that noise, and I probably will again soon. But it’d been a little too quiet lately, and I heard ol’ Rexie’s echo in all that hubbub. It hurt a little, but it also made me smile.
You’re still with us, Rexie. Thanks.