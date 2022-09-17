I see that K-State is launching its next big strategic plan, the follow-up to Kirk Schulz’s 2025 plan. This time, the term to be worn out will be “next-gen.”
I’m reminded, when talk turns to “long-term strategic planning,” what Jack Goldstein once told me. “My idea of a long-term plan,” Goldstein said, “is, ‘Shoot ‘em fast and shoot ‘em dead.’”
So here’s my contribution to the cause: Powerwash the campus.
That’s it. Feel free to hand me a $750,000 consulting fee if you’d like, but I’m offering it here for the minuscule cost of your subscription.
You want to increase enrollment and improve public perception, just do that one thing for me. I know, I know. It’s way more complicated than that. Competitive tuition rates are probably the most important thing, and maintaining the culture (which is great), and so on. I’m assuming you can handle all that. You can also handle the academics, which is of course the heart of the institution, and I wouldn’t pretend to know enough to contribute anyway.
I also know the state government owes you hundreds of millions of dollars to fix the guts of some run-down buildings. I get that. I also know you need to raise more money for new buildings. Just the way it is. I’m not talking about that.
All I’m asking is to clean the black gunk off the limestone on the exterior of the existing buildings and signs all over campus. Can’t take more than a few months of steady work, can it?
Limestone weathers that way, and therefore this is a cost of doing business on a limestone campus. Limestone is beautiful, and it’s native, and it makes all kinds of sense that it’s what the campus is made of. But the gunk has been accumulating for many years, and it’s gotten to the point that it’s ugly. Kids and their parents who come to visit notice it, and it turns them off. I’ve heard them talk about it. It needs to be removed.
I gather that it’s not simple, or else you would have done it already. You’ve got to find the right chemical mix or something; you don’t want to destroy the thing you’re cleaning.
Something tells me there’s an elegant solution out there, and something tells me that somebody right here in the Flint Hills can come up with it. And then, rather than looking sorta dingy and run-down, the campus can really sparkle when people come for a visit. It can compete in nearly every way with any public university; no reason it can’t compete aesthetically, too.