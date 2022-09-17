I see that K-State is launching its next big strategic plan, the follow-up to Kirk Schulz’s 2025 plan. This time, the term to be worn out will be “next-gen.”

I’m reminded, when talk turns to “long-term strategic planning,” what Jack Goldstein once told me. “My idea of a long-term plan,” Goldstein said, “is, ‘Shoot ‘em fast and shoot ‘em dead.’”

