The death of Colin Powell is a great loss to America. Perhaps, at least, his death can serve to begin to undo some of the damage that one of his speeches inadvertently created.
Gen. Powell, a true patriot who served with distinction in the military and in diplomacy, died at age 84 due to complications from the coronavirus. He had been fully vaccinated, his family said, but suffered from health problems that seem likely to have contributed.
For those who doubt the existence of the virus, or the lethality of it, or the importance of the vaccine, perhaps the discussion that will result from this death will help to shine a helpful light. We can only hope.
I remember vividly when Gen. Powell, then the secretary of state, gave the speech to the United Nations laying out the case to go to war in Iraq. That case was based on the faulty premise that the Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction.
It was Mr. Powell’s unassailable credibility that persuaded skeptics like me to support the decision to go to war there. I regret that support now, since that war was a colossal mistake.
Aside from death and destruction, something perhaps even more damaging occurred because of that decision, and specifically because of Gen. Powell’s endorsement of it: A vortex that sucked away nearly all trust that Americans had in their government, and really of all institutions in society. The church, the military, the news media, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The undermining of all of that didn’t begin with Colin Powell made the case for the Iraq War — perhaps it really started with Watergate — but it ramped up speed considerably.
Gen. Powell’s death comes at a time when people can’t even be persuaded to take a highly effective vaccine against a deadly disease. That’s in part precisely because authorities are telling them that they should, and so their instinct is to think there must be something wrong, or that there must be some sort of conspiracy involved.
I’m not sure how his death could help this situation. But things can’t get much worse, and the fact that a great American like him died in the pandemic might bring about at least a moment of reflection.