They’re talking a lot about the Celtics, and the Boston Garden, these days. The Celtics are in the NBA Finals, up 2-1 on the team from the Left Coast. Happens to be the Warriors this time, but, you know, the long, long shadows of Bird and Magic and his Lakers are all over the place. When you talk about the Celtics and the Garden, it always turns to the ghosts.
All this makes me think of 1987. So does the fact that a couple of our kids just finished their freshman year in college, which is what I was doing that year. It’s a disorienting time of life, fun, intoxicating, but…man, I wish I had another chance to live it with the benefit of perspective, an ability to see the giants for who they really were.
There’s a story I can tell, a metaphor for all the others.
The setup: I was a kid from our little northeast Kansas college town, away at Harvard. I got in, which was great, but then I got cut from everything I wanted to try. I went to tennis team tryouts; all the nationally-ranked guys battling for two spots at the bottom of the roster? Hmm. Maybe I should try crew. Went out on the river a couple days, got turned off by what I perceived as the clubbiness of the prep-school crowd I didn’t fit into. (My problem, not theirs.) Tried to sign up for a freshman seminar with a great English prof, but he started the interview with: “Why would you say ‘Huckleberry Finn’ is the quintessential American novel?’ My answer: “Uhhhh…” The girl across the hall in my freshman dorm made it through that cut; once, later, when we were talking about ‘Catch 22,’ she casually mentioned that Joseph Heller told her what he meant by it when he was over to dinner at her parents’ place. I could go on. A guy in my class is now the CEO at Amazon. A young woman a couple years behind me just got confirmed to the Supreme Court. And so on.
I did just fine at Harvard, in the end; my Manhattan High School education prepared me not to be able to contrast Shakespeare with Melville in casual conversation at age 18, but it did teach me how to work. That mattered most, turned out. But for awhile, I was lost, up the creek without a paddle.
Without a competitive sport, I took up swimming laps on my own. Time-efficient, you know. Anyway, one day that freshman year I was cranking along, and I saw in the lane next to me somebody walking or jogging. Six-foot-deep water, I think. This guy must be really tall. Giant feet, green high-tops.
Hmm. On a turn, I glanced up, and I was face-to-face with Bill Walton.
He was there rehabbing something, running in the pool because it lessened the impact on the joints but offered resistance, too. I vaguely remember asking him how it was going, and he said something like: We’ll see.
That was it. One of the true greats in the history of basketball, past his prime then but still a part of one of the greatest basketball teams ever in the NBA, the mid-80s Celtics, right there in the lane beside me, and that was all I could manage to ask. Was I concerned about seeming like a groupie, or interrupting? Was I intimidated? Was I too wrapped up in knocking out 20 50s? I don’t really remember. Probably all of that.
I had no idea why he was working out at the Harvard pool; I could have started with that question. Just this week, 35 years later, I read an interview with him; turns out he lived nearby and took the subway from Harvard Square to the old Garden, so as to not have to fight traffic before games. Can you imagine?
I wanted to fit in, but I was in over my head. The water was six-feet-deep, and there was a seven-foot-tall giant walking in the next lane. I was just trying hard to swim, thrashing my arms in the water, unable to grasp the moment.
That metaphor just now occurred to me, 35 years after the fact. Guess it took that long to realize how fitting it was.