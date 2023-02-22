Gotta hand it to Usha Reddi, who appears to have won a game of chicken with her philosophical adversaries on the Manhattan City Commission. Also, gotta hand it to the entire commission, which appears to have worked out a common-sense compromise.
Ms. Reddi was appointed by the Democratic Party to serve in the state senate, filling out the unexpired term of Tom Hawk, who retired. Thing is, she’s already serving on the Manhattan City Commission, which is a non-partisan position. That sets up a conflict, the nature of which is harmful to the city government.
After waffling, she declared before the Democrats appointed her that she would resign from the commission if she got the appointment. But then she waffled again, saying she wasn’t sure. She’s remained in limbo ever since.
Meanwhile Manhattan city commissioners have decided to change the rules so as to disallow serving on the commission if you’re serving in another elected office. Good move.
They made clear from the outset that they would allow Sen./Commissioner Reddi to remain, since they didn’t want the rule to be perceived as an attempt to throw her out. Also entirely fair and reasonable.
Now, the question commissioners resolved this week was the manner in which they’d fill a vacancy. Their options on that also make sense – they include leaving a vacancy if there’s an upcoming election, filling the vacancy by appointment until the next election, or holding a special election.
Here’s where it gets interesting. In the matter of Sen./Commish Reddi, Mayor Wynn Butler said regardless of when she steps down, he’s inclined to just leave the position open until the next election. In this case, that’s November. Seems a relatively elegant solution. Commissioner Reddi could have remained up until the election, or really all the way through 2025, when her term expires. By remaining uncommitted, she essentially issued that threat.
It’s worth noting that Commissioner Reddi is generally in the minority on issues where there’s a philosophical divide. Mayor Butler is in the majority. Were she to remain or leave the commission wouldn’t change the math. Thing is, if the majority of the commission appointed a like-minded successor — and thereby gave a leg up to that person in the next election — it could in fact help tip the balance in the future.
Leaving the position open through the November election eliminates that possibility, which should satisfy Commissioner Reddi. And she can legitimately say that she accomplished her goal, which she characterizes as making sure the people have a say on choosing that person. Let’s give credit to all of the above for working out a compromise without it getting ugly. That’s not easy to do in this day and age, and the folks involved deserve some thanks.
This is why, by the way, that it’s important to keep partisan politics out of local nonpartisan boards. You really think they would have worked out this compromise if it were up to the party chairpeople? Ha! If so, you haven’t been paying attention.