You kids knock it off. I don’t know who started it, exactly, but it’s time to end it. Don’t make me come up there.
I feel like a parent watching kids throw sand at each other when I read about the local school board lately. That’s just embarrassing, and it’s time for board members to quit it.
The worst episode occurred last week, when board member Darrell Edie referred to a proposal that three women on the board were supporting as “a cute little document.” The proposal had to do, ironically, with the way the board conducts itself.
That comment came off as condescending, and at least two board members called him on it. He defended himself by saying it’s “OK to be condescending,” and that he has a right to be that way.
Which is true, of course; there’s no law against speaking like a jerk. That doesn’t excuse it. It was an obnoxious comment and a ridiculous defense, and I’m sure Mr. Edie knew that the moment he said it.
Thank goodness I don’t watch school board meetings closely enough to know all the interpersonal dynamics that led to that moment. What I do know is that the political pressure on the local school board – and, indeed, school boards across the country – has amped up dramatically in the past year.
So that obnoxious comment didn’t materialize out of thin air. It cannot be entirely a matter of one person behaving like a boor.
As I said, I don’t know who started it. Doesn’t even matter. What I know is that it needs to end.
The school board and the City Commission here have long been models of good local government, and the school board needs to return to exemplary standards of respect, understanding and working together for the public benefit. The membership on those boards is about to change, and I would hope that the new members can set a priority on building productive working relationships.
To their credit, the current city commissioners, who come from substantially different points of view, have managed to steer clear of condescension. I think we can expect similarly good behavior – whether we agree with their policy viewpoints or not – from the incoming commissioners.
The jury’s still out, of course, particularly on the new school board. There are going to be differences on policy; some of those differences will be stark, and discussions might heat up from time to time. But demeaning comments directed at each other do not help. This is not Twitter; it’s elective office. You elected officials are not four-year-olds in a sandbox. You need to, as my lawyer friends like to say, govern yourselves accordingly.
One simple starting point: Don’t demean, don’t belittle, and don’t question motives. Everybody is doing their best, doing what they think is important, and doing things for the right reasons.
I don’t want to have to say this again. Go on, now. Be good.