I like bars.
I’ve spent a decent amount of time in them -- I’m not a regular, exactly, but I feel comfortable in them. Dives, bar-and-grills, pubs, sports bars...I’m game. Perhaps it’s a legacy of growing up in a college town.
So on one level, I felt reassured as I wandered around Aggieville the other night, watching people start to congregate. It felt as if normal life was beginning to emerge, after a pandemic-driven lockdown all spring.
But on another level, it made me feel even worse. It reinforced my sense that the entire premise of a bar -- getting people together in close proximity to one another in an enclosed space -- is a shaky notion for the foreseeable future. It’s going to take some real changes before I’ll feel comfortable in that environment.
It’s not that I’m all that afraid of the coronavirus. I recognize that there’s a strong likelihood that if I get it, I’ll be OK. I’m 52, in good health, no complicating factors. My concern is passing it on to other people -- people I love, and, for that matter, maybe even the other people at the bar who I don’t even know.
I walked into Tanner’s to pick up a couple of take-out burgers. They were good; I’d recommend them. People were spaced out in the bar appropriately, it seemed. Nobody was wearing a mask, and I double-clutched as I walked in the door. Put it on, and I probably seemed a prude or even more of a nerd than I already am. Leave it off and I would be abandoning my principles.
Hate to say this, but I left it off. Not proud. Walked in, chit-chatted with the waitress, stayed away from everyone, and walked out. Hit the sanitizer in the car. No symptoms yet, and nobody around me is showing anything either, so it appears I made it through that transaction safely.
The thing is, I don’t really want to go to a bar and have to think about masks, and six feet, and coughing into my elbow. If I go to a bar, I want to fight my way through the crowd, and high-five a stranger when the Cats score, and bump into an old friend and shout to be heard.
I’ll have a drink or two, but I’m not interested in sitting at the end of the bar, quietly dosing myself with gin. I’m there to socialize. I’m there to see people, to talk to them.
That’s the problem. Doing that is not a great idea, all things considered. Not until there’s a vaccine, or at least universal, consistent testing. If I can walk into a place and be certain that neither I nor anyone else is infected, then I can enjoy myself. Until that day comes, I guess I’ll just stay away.
Bummer, right? Yes. Not the greatest loss in the world for me personally, but it’s something I’ll still miss. Other people are welcome to come to other conclusions, and Lord knows I feel for bar owners and their employees. When the time comes -- hopefully sooner rather than later -- I’ll be back. But, as I discovered at 12th and Moro the other night, not just yet.